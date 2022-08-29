Americas Cardroom Delivers Encore Performance with $20 Million OSS Cub3d Encore

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talk about an Encore Performance. US-facing online poker site Americas Cardroom just announced they're running a $20 Million GTD OSS Cub3d Encore series from September 4th to 26th.

An Encore Performance

"We're following up the very-popular $25 Million OSS Cub3d with one of our patented OSS Cub3d Encores," stated Chris Moneymaker, Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "And it's all in the middle of our incredible 21st Anniversary Celebration, which is running May to October."

The OSS Cub3d is Americas Cardroom's 3-part tourney series, made up of the small stakes MOSS, flagship OSS and higher roller BOSS. However, the OSS Cub3d Encore is just a single series consisting of $20 Million in total guarantees.

The series starts on Sunday, September 4th, one day before Labor Day. Included are two $1 Million GTD Main Events. The first is on Sunday, September 18th and has a $630 buy-in and the second is on Sunday, September 25th with a $2,650 buy-in.

The OSS Cub3d Encore also has three big muti-flight tourneys. While the buy-in amounts have been released ($22, $215, $630), the guarantees aren't known at this time. However, Moneymaker does say they will be very enticing, as always.

For full info on the OSS Cub3d Encore, including the schedule, visit the promo page at AmericasCardroom.eu.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

