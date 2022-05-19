U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

Americas Cardroom Invites Players to its 21st Anniversary Celebration from May to October

·2 min read

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US-facing poker site Americas Cardroom is turning 21 and inviting all players to a special party featuring lots of giveaways, huge tourneys with low buy-ins and a lot more. It's called the 21st Anniversary Celebration and it runs May through October.

"We're sure our players remember turning 21 and the excitement it brought with their newfound freedom," stated Chris Moneymaker, Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "We know you'll find equal excitement in our Anniversary Celebration whether it's at the Preparty, Party or Afterparty section."

The Preparty in May/June will have a Punters Pad Celebration in Las Vegas.

The Party in July/August will feature the biggest-ever Mini Online Super Series, a special low buy-in ($109) $1 Million GTD Anniversary Tourney, a $10 Million Venom with multiple ticket giveaways, and an OSS Cub3d Series.

The Afterparty in September/October features multiple package giveaways to a Uruguay live event and a massive party there for their players. There will also be a surprise tourney with a big prize pool and small buy-in. Finally, there will be surprise heads-up challenges vs. CEO Phil Nagy and ACR Team Pros.

For more information on the 21st Anniversary Celebration, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:
Dylana Reyes
336649@email4pr.com
1-877-314-4195

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-cardroom-invites-players-to-its-21st-anniversary-celebration-from-may-to-october-301550551.html

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

