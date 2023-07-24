America's gender pay gap has shrunk to an all-time low, data shows

The pay gap between what U.S. women with a full-time job earn compared with their male peers is now the smallest on record, according to the Labor Department.

Women now make 84 cents for every $1 men earn for similar work, with a median weekly paycheck of $1,001 for female workers compared to $1,185 for men, federal data shows. Although that suggests women continue to face obstacles in the workplace, the latest figures also point to a measure of progress — a decade ago, on average women nationwide earned 78% of men's earnings. And when the U.S. government first started tracking pay by gender in 1979, the average working woman made 62% of what men in similar jobs earned.

Several factors are helping to reduce the gender pay gap, Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, told CBS News.

"Women are getting more education and they're having children later, so they're focusing on their careers more," she said.

!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r