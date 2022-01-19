U.S. markets close in 6 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,606.44
    +29.33 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,503.94
    +135.47 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,634.55
    +127.65 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,104.81
    +8.59 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.67
    +1.24 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    +15.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.43 (+1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8540
    -0.0110 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3642
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3400
    -0.2450 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,478.30
    +1,027.61 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.32
    +13.58 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,609.00
    +45.45 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

America's highest volume thyroid surgery practice moves to new home at Hospital for Endocrine Surgery

·5 min read

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clayman Thyroid Center, a leader in thyroid surgery, has moved into its new home at the state-of-the-art Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, Florida.

Clayman Thyroid Center logo (PRNewsfoto/Clayman Thyroid Center)
Clayman Thyroid Center logo (PRNewsfoto/Clayman Thyroid Center)

"The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery has literally been a lifelong professional dream which has finally come true."

The Clayman Thyroid Center's surgeons are some of the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the world, performing nearly 2,000 thyroid operations annually. The Clayman Thyroid Center is a full-service thyroid surgery practice, offering the most advanced forms of thyroid surgery for all types of thyroid tumors, from small thyroid nodules to complex recurrent thyroid cancers.

With this move, the Clayman Thyroid Center joins the surgeons of the Norman Parathyroid Center, Scarless Thyroid Surgery Center and Carling Adrenal Center at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery for the first time. Combined, these specialized centers make up the highest volume endocrine surgery practice in the world by almost two-fold.

"I have always dreamed of a true center of excellence in thyroid surgery," said Dr. Gary Clayman. "From my earliest days dedicating my career exclusively to thyroid surgery, I became known as the person to "fix" what others had failed to do. At the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, we provide our patients premier care from the moment they step through the doors all the way through to recovery."

Dr. Gary Cayman was Chief of Thyroid Surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center for 17 years prior to founding the Clayman Thyroid Center in Tampa, which just celebrated its five-year anniversary.

Other thyroid surgeons on staff include Dr. Hyun Suh, America's highest volume robotic thyroid surgeon, Dr Nate Walsh, a thyroid cancer specialist, and Dr. Rashmi Roy, who is an expert at goiter surgery, including massive and sub-sternal goiters, many of which other surgeons refuse because of their complexities.

"I often hear from patients struggling with extreme symptoms like difficulty swallowing, speaking, and breathing almost to the point of suffocation, who were turned away by other surgeons because of the size of their tumor," said Dr. Rashmi Roy, Goiter Guru on YouTube and TikTok. "It's become my passion to give these patients a new lease on life through a safe and straightforward procedure. I expect this amazing new hospital to attract many more patients who are suffering from large goiters. They don't have to continue living with these symptoms."

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the first of its kind and the only hospital in the world dedicated to thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal cancers and tumors. This brand-new hospital, which opened January 3 in Tampa, Florida, is a 75,000 sq. ft. campus of HCA South Tampa Hospital.

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery will offer endocrinologists and other physicians a single center where they can refer their patients with endocrine tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal glands for surgery, regardless of the complexity. With close proximity to Tampa International Airport, the campus is expected to attract patients from across the state, nation and the globe for inpatient and outpatient procedures.

"The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery has literally been a lifelong professional dream which has finally come true," said Gary Clayman. "Everywhere patients turn, they will be treated like family, not like an incident or a number. Where not only your surgeon is a world leader, but your pathologist, radiologist, anesthesiologist, nurses and staff are all at the same level of excellence. Where endocrine surgery is all that we do and all that our hospital is missioned and visioned to do."

The hospital features beautifully appointed private patient rooms and eight ultra-modern operating rooms. Significant infrastructure upgrades support specialized thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal surgery, including radiology, nuclear medicine, laboratory, and pathology – all with an emphasis on endocrine tumor diagnosis and treatment. Advanced treatments such as radiofrequency ablation (RFA) of thyroid tumors, minimally invasive scarless robotic thyroid surgery and single visit adrenal vein sampling and curative surgery will be offered.

About the Clayman Thyroid Center: Founded by one of the nation's best-known thyroid surgeons, the Clayman Thyroid Center is the highest volume thyroid cancer referral center in the United States. The Center boasts the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the US who provide personalized care allowing the greatest opportunity for cancer cure, wellness, and cosmetic and functional outcomes via all types of thyroid surgery from minimal incision to scarless thyroid surgery to advanced cancer care.
www.thyroidcancer.com | (813) 940-3130

About the Norman Parathyroid Center: Located in Tampa, Florida, the Norman Parathyroid Center is the leading parathyroid gland tumor treatment center in the world, performing nearly 3,800 parathyroid operations annually. Well known for cure rates over 99% via an operation that typically lasts about 20 minutes, the Norman Parathyroid Center's success centers on a teamwork approach by the most experienced parathyroid surgeons in the world.
www.parathyroid.com | (813) 972-0000

About the Carling Adrenal Center: Founded by Dr. Tobias Carling, one of the world's leading experts in adrenal gland surgery, the Carling Adrenal Center is a worldwide destination for the surgical treatment of adrenal tumors. Dr. Carling spent nearly 20 years at Yale University, including 7 as the Chief of Endocrine Surgery before leaving in 2020 to open to Carling Adrenal Center, which performs more adrenal operations than any other hospital in the world.
www.adrenal.com | (813) 972-0000

Contact: Julie Canan, Director of Marketing
(941) 468 – 3002
juliec@parathyroid.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-highest-volume-thyroid-surgery-practice-moves-to-new-home-at-hospital-for-endocrine-surgery-301463970.html

SOURCE Clayman Thyroid Center

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Soon-Shiong Launches 1 Billion-Dose Vaccine Plant in Cape Town

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a DayStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapU.S. biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong launched a plant that will produce a billion Covid-19 vaccine doses a year in Cape Town by

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • Omicron: Why a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccines may not be 'absolutely necessary,' doctor says

    Dr. Robert G. Lahita MD, PhD, Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of Immunity Strong, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest information on COVID-19 booster vaccinations, transmissibility, and the pressures felt by hospitals in remote regions.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Poised to Make Big Moves Today

    Tech and biotech stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Market have been taking a beating lately. Narrative-driven growth stocks have fallen out of favor since the start of last December due to the uncertainty created by sky-high inflation rates, the omicron variant, and the Federal Reserve's possible moves on the interest rate issue later this year. As a result, the impact of positive news on the share prices of pure-play growth stocks has been wildly unpredictable over the last few weeks.

  • Top Biotech Stocks for Q1 2022

    The biotechnology industry includes companies that develop drugs and diagnostic technologies for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. This means that investors may wait for years before knowing whether a drug under development will pay off. Many biotech companies have shifted their focus entirely or added COVID-19 vaccine and treatments to their product pipeline.

  • Unhappy with your Medicare Advantage plan? Now's your chance to escape

    If your coverage or costs are no good anymore, you have a limited window to make a change.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After A New Study Clouds Its Booster Future?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after a new study cast doubt on the need for a fourth Covid shot? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Charlotte's Web Gummies Launching at GNC Locations Across 24 States

    (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web," or the "Company"), the market leader in full spectrum hemp extract products, today announced a national distribution agreement with GNC, a leading specialty retailer of nutritional products with more than 2,000 locations in the United States. Initial shipments of six varieties of Charlotte's Web Gummies will be available for purchase at GNC retail locations across 24 states, with the intent to expand into additional stat

  • COVID Patient Flown to Texas After Minnesota Doctors Decided to Pull Plug on Ventilator

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutA Minnesota woman whose husband neared death from COVID appealed to the courts to force his hospital to halt their plans to pull the plug on the man’s ventilator.Scott Quiner, 55, a reportedly unvaccinated man who had been battling COVID in Mercy Hospital’s ICU in Coon Rapids since November, was set to have his ventilator shut off on Jan. 13, according to a petition filed in court one day before the deadline by his wife, Anne Quiner.Quiner said the de

  • Ivermectin: Arkansas inmates sue over Covid treatment with horse dewormer

    The prisoners say they were unknowingly prescribed the drug despite warnings from health officials.

  • ‘I will definitely eat sushi again!’: California woman hospitalized after eating 32 rolls at buffet

    A California woman said she would "definitely eat sushi again” even after suffering from a severe stomachache the day after binge-eating 32 all-you-can-eat sushi rolls, among other dishes. Danielle Shapiro, 24, shared what happened in a TikTok on Dec. 23, 2021 which she titled “All you can eat sushi gone wrong,” according to the New York Post. Shapiro went to Sushi 85, a buffet restaurant in Mountain View, California, in December 2021, when her friend Amanda was visiting from out of town, LADbible reported.

  • Free Covid Tests Are Available Now. Here’s How to Get One.

    The government plans to distribute free at-home tests to households starting this week. Here's how to get yours.

  • Ron DeSantis Opens Antibody Centers That Are Useless Against Omicron

    Credit: Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIf Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were a responsible leader dedicated to the well-being of his constituents, he would have made clear that the Regeneron monoclonal antibody being administered at his five new treatment sites is all but useless in the current COVID-19 surge.But DeSantis is DeSantis, and therefore his own top priority. He is happy to offer false hope in the middle of a pandemic—as his state breaks infection records week

  • Conditions ‘strained,’ but Bellingham hospital meeting demand with record 79 COVID patients

    “We are managing well to meet the needs with appropriate staffing, supplies and space,” a hospital official said Tuesday.

  • White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks at 'tens of thousands' of locations starting next week

    White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks at 'tens of thousands' of locations starting next week

  • Jenna Jameson hospitalized with unknown illness, misdiagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome

    Jenna Jameson was misdiagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disorder, according to her partner, Lior Bitton. The 47-year-old former adult-film star remains hospitalized in Hawaii as doctors run more tests.

  • U.S. to make 400 million N95 masks available for free to fight COVID-19 pandemic -official

    The U.S. government will make 400 million non-surgical N95 masks from its strategic national stockpile available for free to the public starting next week, a White House official said, marking the Biden administration's latest effort to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic. The face masks will be shipped to pharmacies and community health centers this week, the official said, and available for pickup late next week. The move comes after President Joe Biden and his team faced criticism for not doing enough to foster masking or bolster testing as the Omicron variant raged across the country.

  • New York hit with lawsuit over racial prioritization in coronavirus treatment distribution

    New York has been sued by America First Legal, which claims the state's coronavirus treatment prioritization is racist and unconstitutional.

  • N95 and KN95 masks are your best mask option—here’s where to buy them online

    N95 masks can provide increased protection against COVID-19 variants like omicron. Here's where to buy N95 masks online from 3M, Project N95 and more.

  • Biden administration to provide hundreds of millions of free N95 masks

    The Biden administration will be distributing hundreds of millions of free N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile, a White House official confirmed Wednesday.