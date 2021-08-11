U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,446.32
    +9.57 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,438.94
    +174.27 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,796.99
    +8.91 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.78
    -4.59 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.50
    -0.79 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.90
    +10.20 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3540
    +0.0120 (+0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3857
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4700
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,286.35
    +856.80 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,156.22
    +24.39 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,214.52
    +53.48 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

America's largest black-owned gift company, African American Expressions, celebrates its 30th Year Anniversary

·2 min read

As African American Expressions celebrates this remarkable milestone being able to serve our community for 30 years, they are proud to announce the release of 2021 Holiday catalog filled with over 60 NEW items that will continue to bless and empower the black community.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What an honor it is to see African American Expressions continue to flourish and serve the black community with its culturally authentic, eye-catching designs. Offering over 800 products to customers all over the world that are guaranteed to encourage and inspire you as you go about your daily lives.

"Celebrating 30 years is a huge deal for us and from the bottom of our heart we want to thank YOU for your continual support." – AAE Team

"30 years ago, I started this company in my home with one thing in mind: "Offering the Best line of products for people of color, all at great prices." This has been at the core of who we are today and will continue to be for the future." – Greg Perkins founder and president of AAE

African American Expressions is a minority supplier that is growing and expanding rapidly being the #1 supplier for wholesale buyers. Creating top quality products ranging from calendars, to greeting cards, to handbags, home décor, figurines and so much more. This year they are introducing a new title, to their already rich collection, called "Queendom" which is dedicated to celebrate and empower women all over the world.

And not only are the AAE products available to wholesale buyers, but also to anyone who wants to become an affiliate. For the past 30 years, African-American Expressions, through their fundraising program, has generated millions of dollars for schools, churches and various other organizations all over the world, and benefited countless individuals who have used our program since 1991. The products really speak for themselves and the affiliates get to earn 40% of everything they sell! To receive your FREE 2021 Holiday Fundraising Catalog, please visit www.black-gifts.com.

Angela Komendant
African American Expressions
(916) 424-5000 EXT 104
https://www.black-gifts.com/
angela@black-gifts.com

26 years of service
26 years of service
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-largest-black-owned-gift-company-african-american-expressions-celebrates-its-30th-year-anniversary-301353010.html

SOURCE African American Expressions

Recommended Stories

  • Gilead Sciences Endows Its Foundation With More Than $200 Million to Support Health Justice, Community Giving and Employee Match Program

    Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced a more than $200 million endowment to the Gilead Foundation to further the company's vision of creating a healthier world for all people. The Gilead Foundation, esta...

  • Alibaba Worker’s Desperate Plea for Help Sparks #MeToo Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Few paid much attention when she first turned up at the center of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s packed cafeteria on Friday, a stack of leaflets in one hand and a megaphone in the other.It had been more than a week since she accused her boss of sexual assault, and she was losing patience.“An Alibaba executive raped his female employee, but the company has taken no action!” she screamed, handing out the leaflets to stunned colleagues until security guards forcibly removed her. “No on

  • GoFundMe freezes $200,000 raised for ‘mom of three’ who is being evicted after it turns out she has no children

    “A single mother of three is about to be evicted if the White House and Congress don’t act,” CNN mistakenly reported, leading to a surge in donations

  • 'River Dave' doesn't think he can go back to being a hermit

    An off-the-grid New Hampshire man's days living as a hermit appear to be over. “River Dave,” whose cabin in the woods burned down after nearly three decades on property that he was ordered to leave, says he doesn't think he can return to his lifestyle. “I don't see how I can go back to being a hermit because society is not going to allow it," David Lidstone said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday.

  • Ohio Court Sentences Black Woman to 18 Months in Prison the Day After Giving White Woman Probation for Same Crime

    While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.

  • Huawei CFO Fights Extradition as Canadian Found Guilty in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer made a final push for a Canadian court to reject a U.S. extradition request, as Beijing raised pressure on Ottawa with a series of rulings in criminal cases against Canadian nationals.Meng Wanzhou’s defense lawyers argued that allowing her to face fraud charges in New York would encourage improper demands by American authorities. The U.S. “is not in charge of policing the world,” and halting the extradition was the only

  • Former college professor accused of setting fires near Dixie Fire

    Gary Maynard, 47, was arrested on Saturday and is charged with setting fire to public land.

  • Cameron Herrin: Mother of convicted racer says TikTok fans have ‘unhealthy obsession’ with her son

    Fans said on social media that 21-year-old ‘too cute’ to go to jail

  • Cuomo resigns after probe finds he sexually harassed 11 women

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned from office Tuesday, one week after an investigation concluded that he had sexually harassed 11 women and retaliated against his accusers.

  • Alec Baldwin’s Andrew Cuomo Defense Is Further Proof That He’s a Real-Life Boss Baby

    Angela Weiss/GettyWhy is Alec Baldwin so upset that Andrew Cuomo resigned from his post after an investigation found that the now-former New York governor had sexually harassed 11 women?New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of a months-long investigation on Tuesday, which concluded that Cuomo had violated federal and state laws by repeatedly sexually harassing colleagues. In addition to unwanted physical contact and inappropriate comments, James said, the investigation fo

  • Stephen King Comes Up With Illuminating New Way To Rip Ron DeSantis

    The horror novelist thinks the Florida governor is far from an "evil genius."

  • Parole allowed for man who buried California victim alive

    Gov. Gavin Newsom has allowed the release of a killer who served four decades in prison for the murder of a developmentally disabled California man who was buried alive, officials said Monday. Newsom took no action last Friday on the state parole board's latest decision granting parole to David Weidert, his office said Monday, meaning that Weidert, 58, is now eligible for release. Weidert received a life sentence for killing 20-year-old Fresno-area resident Michael Morganti in 1980 to cover up a $500 burglary.

  • Colorado Woman Allegedly Killed by Trump-Loving Hubby Had an Affair, Cops Testify

    Courtesy Chaffee County Sheriff’s OfficeSuzanne Morphew, a Colorado mother-of-two who vanished without a trace while out on a bike ride on Mother’s Day last year, had a prolonged affair before her disappearance, investigators revealed in court on Monday.The shocking revelation came during the start of a two-day preliminary hearing for the trial of her husband, Barry, who is accused of killing the 49-year-old on May 10, 2020. Morphew, 53, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder a

  • Footage of DC police officer repeatedly punching restrained Black man stirs outrage

    Situation has been turned over to the US Attorney’s Office for potential prosecution

  • Asian woman speaks out after unprovoked attack outside flower shop

    "I wanted to come back to the scene of the crime to reclaim my street." An Asian woman who was randomly punched in front of a flower shop in Lower Manhattan is speaking out.

  • China court upholds Canadian's death sentence

    A Chinese court on Tuesday (August 10) upheld a Canadian man's death sentence for drug smuggling.Robert Schellenberg was arrested in 2014 and initially sentenced to 15 years in jail.He appealed but a court in the city of Dalian sentenced him to death in January 2019.The timing of that decision is seen as critical with some saying that it's linked to another case in Canada.A month before Schellenberg was given his death sentence in China, an executive of Chinese telecom giant Huawei was arrested in Vancouver on a warrant from the United States.Meng Wanzhou is accused of misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, potentially causing the bank to violate American economic sanctions.This week her lawyers are making a final push to prevent her extradition to the U.S..The Canadian ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, said it was no coincidence that the cases were happening at the same time.He also made reference to another Canadian - businessman Michael Spavor - who was detained in China days after Meng's arrest.Spavor has been charged with espionage in June last year and a court is due to announce a verdict on his case this week.China has rejected the suggestion the cases of the Canadians in China are linked to Meng's case in Canada.China has, however, warned of unspecified consequences if Meng is not released.

  • Venomous snake bite lands NJ man in the hospital

    Kevin Murray of Pennington says he was on a trail after dark and didn't see the snake until he fell down.

  • ‘A tragic day’: Alec Baldwin blames ‘cancel culture’ for Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, ignoring his 13 accusers

    The actor tweeted his views following the governor’s resignation

  • Grandma 'punched in face by police officer arresting her son outside Sainsbury's'

    A viral video appears to show an officer punching a woman to the ground.

  • Explainer: Will we need vaccine passports to do fun things?

    Ready to go out on the town before summer ends