America's Leading E-Bike Retailer, Pedego is Now Open in West Omaha; Owner Continues to Invest in Aging Wisely Businesses

·4 min read

WEST OMAHA, Neb., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedego Electric Bikes, an award-winning electric bike company with sixteen unique models, and over 200 brick and mortar stores, welcomes its newest store in West Omaha, Nebraska. This Pedego store is independently owned and operated by Lester Snyder and is the first and only store in the state.

Photo download:
http://www.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Lester.png 
Image Caption: Store owner Lester Snyder

Snyder is a local entrepreneur, owning five med spa service facilities and two alternative therapy centers. Snyder has seen firsthand the growing popularity of e-bikes and has enjoyed the benefits of electric biking. He knew W. Omaha would serve as the perfect location for a Pedego store where he could seek to provide health services that would allow customers to best understand how to incorporate and enjoy physical activity at their own pace, gain new health benefits and enjoy the outdoors. Opening a Pedego store has allowed Snyder to share his goal.

"Prioritizing living a healthy lifestyle is a vital puzzle piece to living a fulfilling life," said Lester Snyder, owner of Pedego West Omaha. "Even the smallest change such as getting on a bike can boost your mood, bring friends and family together, enjoy the outdoors and positively impact your body in the meantime. I look forward to many successful years serving my community with this great product I truly love and believe in."

While electric bikes have been designed as a leisure tool, using the pedal-assist modes have been a useful tool in injury rehabilitation. These rehabilitation claims are supported through brain studies such as this Science Daily and Archives of Clinical Neuropsychology at Oxford. With regular e-bike outings, users may see improvements related to blood pressure, balance, flexibility and increased energy.

Headquartered in Orange County, California, Pedego Electric Bikes has found great success in their non-franchise brick and mortar retail model over the past 13 years, and continues to hit the throttle on opening physical stores. Pedego has built a brand on a complete line of class-leading electric bikes, from cruisers to fat tire trail bikes, an industry leading 5-year warranty and a network of locally-owned dealers available for customization and regular on-site servicing. With Pedego's independent store growth, they are creating economic local growth in a profitable and booming industry.

Pedego has a unique culture of business leadership and has cultivated a massive community of Pedego enthusiasts. "Everything electric is just hot," says Don DiCostanzo, CEO of Pedego. "We are a lifestyle brand contributing to economic growth and entrepreneur opportunities. Whether it be a fun family activity, a serious sport, to reach personal health goals or for electric transportation, Pedego has an option for any activity that most everyone can enjoy - no matter the ability."

Pedego West Omaha is now open for business and will be celebrating its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jul. 30, 2022.

Pedego West Omaha also offers rental bikes perfect for riding the Paths of Discovery, allowing riders to take full advantage of Omaha's sophisticated system of interconnected paved trails. In an effort to even further integrate themselves into the community, the store will also be partnering with and attending the Radler Bike Festival in June, where they will be volunteering to help riders and support the Arbor Day Foundation.

To find a Pedego store near you please visit www.pedego.com/dealers.

About Pedego West Omaha

Pedego West Omaha is located at 14440 F Street Ste 109 Omaha, NE 68137, and offers e-bikes for rental and purchase, as well as bike mechanic service and to suit all Pedego e-biking needs. Their business hours are 11am-7pm Tuesday through Friday, Saturday 10 am-5pm, and Sunday 12pm-5pm. To learn more about Pedego's full-range lineup of electric bikes and try one for free, contact info@pedegowestomaha.com or call (402) 905-1401.

About Pedego® Electric Bikes

Founded in 2008, Pedego® is the leading brand of electric bikes in North America. Pedego is famous for premium quality, five-star local service, and an industry leading five year warranty. A complete line of 16 electric bike models are available at over 200 locally-owned Pedego stores that offer sales, rentals, tours, accessories, and service. Visit www.pedego.com to find a store and try a Pedego.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Devany
KCOMM
rachel@kcomm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-leading-e-bike-retailer-pedego-is-now-open-in-west-omaha-owner-continues-to-invest-in-aging-wisely-businesses-301555283.html

SOURCE Pedego Electric Bikes

