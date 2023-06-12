America's Life Expectancy Plunges To Alarming Lows While Other Countries Are Living Longer — It's The U.S. 'Health Disadvantage'

Federal health officials confirmed that the average lifespan in America has now reached a low of 76 years. While many countries worldwide witnessed a rebound in life expectancy with the introduction of vaccines during the second year of the pandemic, the United States failed to join the positive trend.

Adding to the unsettling news, maternal mortality in the U.S. reached its highest point in 2021. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) also uncovered a distressing rise in mortality rates among American children and adolescents.

According to Dr. Steven Woolf, lead author of the JAMA paper and director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University, this alarming increase in pediatric mortality is unprecedented in his career.

“This is the first time in my career that I’ve ever seen [an increase in pediatric mortality] – it’s always been declining in the United States for as long as I can remember," Woolf said. "Now, it’s increasing at a magnitude that has not occurred at least for half a century.”

The concerning trend extends beyond age groups and demographics as Americans across the board are dying at younger ages compared to their counterparts in other prosperous nations.

This begs the question: How did this situation arise in a country that prides itself on scientific excellence, innovation and substantial healthcare spending? Despite these attributes, the U.S. population continues to experience declining health and diminishing life expectancy.

A decade ago, the groundbreaking study "U.S. Health in International Perspective: Shorter Lives, Poorer Health" was conducted by a panel commissioned by the National Academy of Sciences and funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study aimed to compare the health and mortality rates in the United States with those of other developed countries. The findings were compelling, revealing that the U.S. lagged behind in healthcare advancements while other nations surged ahead.

The authors of the study attempted to raise awareness and sound the alarm. But their warnings fell on deaf ears, with few in the public, government or private sectors heeding the call to action. Over the years, the situation has worsened to the point where American life expectancy now falls behind that of countries like Cuba, Lebanon and Czechia.

While Americans are often reminded of the impact of poor diets and sedentary lifestyles on their health, the “Shorter Lives” report sheds light on an even more troubling reality. The authors emphasize that “American children are less likely to live to age 5 than children in other high-income countries.” Even people exhibiting healthy behaviors, such as maintaining a non-obese weight and avoiding smoking, experience higher disease rates compared to their peers in other countries.

The report uncovers what the researchers term the “U.S. health disadvantage.” Simply put, residing in America has detrimental effects on health, increasing the likelihood of premature death compared to living in other affluent nations like the U.K., Switzerland or Japan.

"We approached this study with an open mind as to why the U.S. had a shorter life expectancy than people in other countries," Woolf said. "What we found was that this problem existed in almost every category we examined, spanning different age groups, racial and economic backgrounds and geographic regions.’

Despite the alarming state of affairs, the researchers maintain a sense of optimism, believing that it is not too late to reverse these distressing trends. By understanding the underlying causes and implementing effective interventions, there remains a possibility of improving the health and longevity of the American population.

