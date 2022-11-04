U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

Americas Market Intelligence Publishes 2023 Forecast for Latin America

Americas Market Intelligence
·3 min read

2023 Forecast Latin America

2023 Forecast Latin America
2023 Forecast Latin America

MIAMI, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) has published its 2023 Forecast for Latin America. This eco-political outlook was further enhanced by the analysis of five leading business trends that promise to shape Latin America for the next half-decade.

"For the first time in eight years of AMI's LatAm forecasts, we have featured five massive trends in Latin America that will disrupt the region, create new opportunities and threaten many legacy players in the coming years," explains John Price, Managing Director of AMI. "We wanted to expand our scope to not only include 2023 predictions—in which central bank policies, commodity prices, and recent elections will be key—but also explore these tectonic shifts that we foresee will affect so many industries in unsuspected ways," he says.

The 2023 Forecast for Latin America is available for free download on AMI's website.

In addition to the five disruptive trends, key issues covered by AMI's 2023 Latin America Forecast are:

  • How LatAm commodity exporters (energy, food, metals) will benefit from inflationary policies and the war in Ukraine

  • Which countries will see a rebound on their imports, versus those that will not

  • How LatAm central banks had the foresight to aggressively raise rates, defending several regional currencies

  • AMI's Latin America 2023 SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis

  • Which sectors are most disrupted today—especially legacy players—and why

  • The new business models emerging in Latin America for payments, logistics, consumer retail and more

In addition, AMI's team expanded the 2023 Forecast with two new elements:

AMI initially shared the 2023 Latin America Forecast in a webinar broadcast in October to more than 1,000 attendees but seeks to make it more broadly available via its website. "Our forecast covers a wide spectrum, ranging from the consumer economy (e.g., e-commerce) to the B2B sector and extractive industries. It's driven by our 30 years of expertise in the region, during which we have completed over 4,000 market intelligence projects across more than 30 countries," says Price.

About Americas Market Intelligence
Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) is the premier market intelligence and strategy consultancy for Latin America, providing powerful research insights for companies to succeed in a wide range of verticals in the region, including payments, healthcare, logistics, mining, energy, consumer goods/services and the industrial sector. Its customized research reports deliver data-based clarity and far-reaching strategic direction based on expert sources.

Press contact: Abel Delgado, Director of Digital Marketing, adelgado@americasmi.com

Contact Information:
Abel Delgado
Digital Marketing Director
adelgado@americasmi.com
305-441-9300

Related Images






Image 1: 2023 Forecast Latin America


Cover of 2023 AMI forecast for Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and other LatAm market outlooks for 2023



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


