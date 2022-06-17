The Americas medium-voltage cables market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 11.1 billion in 2022 to USD 14.2 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to increased demand for distribution networks due to increased power demand and increased capacity for renewable energy is propelling the demand for Americas medium-voltage cables market.

Ethylene-propylene Rubber (EPR): Second largest insulation material for manufacturing Americas medium-voltage cables market, by insulation type“

The insulation type segment is categorized as Cross-linked Polyethylene (XLPE), Ethylene-propylene Rubber (EPR), High modulus Ethylene-propylene (HEPR), and others.Other types of medium-voltage cable insulation include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), chlorosulfonated polyethylene (CSPE), and ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM).



The flexibility of this material also makes it appropriate for temporary installations and applications in the mining industry. Thus, Ethylene-propylene Rubber (EPR) is expected to fuel the second largest growth of the segment during the forecast period.



The 15-30 kV segment is expected to emerge as the second-fastest segment, by voltage

The Americas medium-voltage cables market has been segmented based on different voltage ranges into up to 5 kV, 5–15 kV, 15–30 kV, 30–60 kV, and 60–100 kV. Interconnection of EV charging infrastructure to the grid will increase the power demand and the need to enhance distribution infrastructure, which will drive the growth for 15–30 kV segment.



North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.Aging power generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure intensifying need to deliver clean and reliable energy, and a high focus on renewable energy generation are among a few major factors resulting in increasing investments in power infrastructure.



The market in North America is driven by high investments and technological innovations in the renewables industry, an increasing focus on the modernization of legacy power infrastructure, and strong support from the government to generate power using renewable resources. LNG project expansions and increasing investments in the manufacturing and chemicals & petrochemicals industries are some of the key drivers of the market in this region.



The Americas medium-voltage cables market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the Americas medium-voltage cables market are Prysmian Group (Italy), Southwire Company (US), Nexans (France), NKT (Denmark), and LS Cable & System (South Korea).



