America's SBDC Celebrates SBDC Day with new Annual Report and the Support of its Ambassadors

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's SBDC represents the nationwide network of Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs), the largest, proven, cost-effective small business assistance network in the United States and its territories. America's SBDCs empower their clients during times of uncertainty and opportunity, a guiding light that helps them navigate and prepare for whatever lies ahead. This SBDC Day, SBDCs and their Ambassador's around the country will be celebrating the important work they do and the impact they have on their local communities.

In 2021 SBDCs helped generate; 71,399 jobs, $7.6 billion in sales growth; $6 billion in financing.

With nearly 1,000 locations across the country, SBDCs are in every community providing local businesses and entrepreneurs with the resources need to succeed. America's SBDCs provide measurable economic results, in 2021 SBDCs helped generate; 71,399 jobs, $7.6 billion in sales growth; $6 billion in financing; and started 18,691 new businesses proving once again, SBDCs are leaders in job creation and economic growth.

"The new America's SBDC Annual Report is another impressive virtual catalogue of the work SBDCs have done the past year serving their clients. Whether it was helping their clients understand the EIDL and PPP loans or just figuring out how to keep the lights on, SBDCs really stepped up, their effectiveness is woven through the hundreds of inspirational success stories, said Charles "Tee" Rowe, America's SBDC President & CEO.

To celebrate the collective impact and success SBDCs have across the nation and in local communities each year, America's SBDCs are hosting the sixth annual SBDC Day today, March 16th. SBDC Day is a national movement to help share the small business success stories and notable impact SBDCs have fostered in communities nationwide.

SBDC partners and supporters are celebrating the day by participating in the national SBDC Day Ambassador program which is designed for organizations and businesses to get involved in SBDC Day and show their support through social media, blogs, and newsletters. We are incredibly grateful to the following organizations for their support of SBDC Day; US Small Business Administration, Intuit, Profits Plus Solutions, Dina Towbin, MU Extension – University of Missouri, UpSlope Advisors, Clinton County Port Authority, Growth Corp, Merge, Proactive House, Minnesota Center for Employee Ownership, United State Federation of Worker Cooperatives, Nav, Vermont Employee Ownership Center, Joplin Chamber of Commerce, Palo Alto Software, Lili, Saul Valley Community College, United States Virgin Island Economic Development Authority, East Central Community College, NCM America's Movie Network, Drone Corps, First Bank, Dodge Legal Group, Constant Contact, Ruby, NamePlan, Tekie Geek, City of Lewisburg Tennessee, Joint Economic Community Board of Marshall County, The Main Ingredient, LivePlan, Georgia Center for Employee Ownership, Center for Cooperatives University of Wisconsin – Madison, Sumnu Marketing, Thee Matriarch Bed & Breakfast, Nikila The Entreprenuer, LAVE Wash, Project Equity, FranNet, Center for Community-Based Enterprise, Global CTE, Missouri Center for Employee Ownership, Employee Ownership Expansion Network, Happy Valley Launchbox, Democracy at Work Institute, CO-OP Cincy, FutureFeed, Rooftop Realty Group LLC and Small Business Majority.

See the America's SBDC Annual Report online at www.SBDCimpact.org.

About America's SBDC and Small Business Development Centers: America's SBDC represents the Nation's 63 Small Business Development Centers, a national network of partnerships uniting higher education, state and local nonprofit economic development organizations, private enterprise, and government. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run, and grow their own businesses. Learn more at www.AmericasSBDC.org.

