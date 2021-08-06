The Americas Structural Adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2021 to USD 3.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2021 and 2026

The demand is increasing with the rising need for reducing weight, manufacturing time, and costs; ensuring excellent mechanical performance; and increasing the use of composites while fabricating components.

Several end-use industries such as automotive, construction, transportation, wind energy, and marine are demanding materials that can reduce weight and offer excellent mechanical performance.



The growth of the structural adhesives market is primarily driven by the increasing use of modified epoxies and polyurethane adhesives, along with increasing penetration of methyl methacrylate adhesives in wind energy, marine, building & construction, and automotive applications. Increasing penetration of composites, increasing demand for non-hazardous, green, and sustainable structural adhesives, and demand for lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles and aircraft are expected to increase the demand for structural adhesives in the next five years.



Building & construction is projected to be the largest application of Americas Structural Adhesives market.



Building & construction is the largest application segment, in terms of both volume and value, between 2021 and 2026.In the building & construction application, adhesives are used to bond different substrates in flooring, tiling, waterproofing, carpet laying, wall covering, insulation, and roofing.



Adhesives are a substantial part of the construction industry and are used in bonding, renovation, maintenance, and repairs in residential, commercial, and civil engineering applications.Floors, roofing, tiling, and HVAC in hospitals, schools, and public buildings bear heavy loads.



Thus, the adhesives used in these applications should be durable and capable of bearing the load and resisting cracks.



MMA is the fastest-growing segment of the Americas Structural Adhesives market.



MMA is the fastest-growing segment, in terms of volume, between 2021 and 2026.MMA adhesives provide superior quality adhesion to a variety of dissimilar substrates by decreasing assembly times, reducing the complexity of the process, improving the aesthetic appearance, and improving their functionality, such as resistance to corrosion, noise, and vibration.



In addition, they are lightweight and green. These can be used in myriad applications such as bus & truck, rail, boats, construction & building, and general industrial applications.



South America is the fastest market for Americas Structural Adhesives during the forecast period.

South America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for Americas Structural Adhesives during the forecast period.South America is a developing region that provides high growth opportunities for global adhesive manufacturers to expand and generate considerable demand in the future.



The region’s construction and manufacturing sectors hold growth potential for the structural adhesives market. The construction sector is likely to record moderate growth during the forecast period, while commercial construction is active and is growing at a high rate in South America with the rise in the middle-class population and improving standards of living in the region.



The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Dow Inc. (US), 3M (US), and Arkema (Bostik SA) (France).



The Americas Structural Adhesives market has been segmented based on resin type (epoxy, polyurethane, MMA, acrylic and others), application (building & construction, automotive & transportation, marine, wind energy, and others), and region (North America and South America).



