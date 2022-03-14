U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.11
    -31.20 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,945.24
    +1.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,581.22
    -262.59 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.30
    -0.71 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.70
    -7.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0954
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    +0.1360 (+6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3002
    -0.0036 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1970
    +0.9170 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,761.00
    -37.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.83
    +5.65 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AMERICAS TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ATA
  • ATA-UN

Dallas, TX, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATA.U) (the “Company”), announced today that an aggregate of $1,150,000 (the “Extension Payment”) has been deposited into the Company’s trust account for its public shareholders, representing $0.10 per public share, which enables the Company to extend the period of time it has to consummate its initial business combination by three months from March 17, 2022 to June 17, 2022 (the “Extension”). The Extension is the second of the two three-month extensions permitted under the Company’s governing documents.

About Americas Technology Acquisition Corp.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities with an initial focus on technology, media, and telecommunications verticals.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Jorge Marcos
Chief Executive Officer
Americas Technology Acquisition Corp.
(303) 885-8688


Recommended Stories

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.

  • Why Nielsen Stock Exploded Higher on Monday

    Shares of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) charged sharply higher on Monday, surging as much as 47.1%. The catalyst that sent the television ratings and data analytics platform higher was a rumor that the company could be taken private. Reports emerged today that a syndicate of private-equity companies are in "advanced talks" to acquire Nielsen for roughly $15 billion including debt, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

  • Why Shopify, Doximity, and Datadog Stock Fell Today

    The share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were all falling today, along with many other tech stocks, as investors expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates when it meets later this week. Shopify was down 4.4%, Doximity had plummeted 12.8%, and Datadog had tumbled 6.8% as of 2:57 p.m. ET.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Reuters reported over the weekend that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will almost certainly disrupt supplies of neon gas, which is vital for the manufacture of semiconductor chips. On the other hand, if input costs rise for Nvidia, that would squeeze its profit margins. Adding to Nvidia's troubles, on Monday morning, Citigroup released a report warning of "incredibly bearish" sentiment regarding semiconductor stocks.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    Announcing a new chief operating officer today didn't stem the decline after it reported earnings last week.

  • Coupa Stock Plunges On Weak Guidance Amid Acquisition Spree

    Coupa stock plunged after guidance for the current fiscal year fell way short of expectations. January-quarter results topped estimates.

  • Insiders and Executives are Selling These 10 Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 oil stocks that insiders and executives are selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Insiders and Executives are Selling These 5 Oil Stocks. Insider trading is an effective indicator of a company’s internal affairs. Usually, when insiders cash out, it is […]

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB)?

    BlackBerry Limited ( TSE:BB ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial...

  • XPeng Stock Is Crashing Today: Is It a Buy?

    Chinese stocks suffered their worst single-day sell-off since 2008 on Monday, and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) stock is seeing a dramatic pullback. The China-based electric vehicle (EV) company's share price was down roughly 13.9% as of 2:30 p.m. ET. With today's sell-off, XPeng now has a market capitalization of roughly $17 billion and is valued at approximately 2.7 times this year's expected sales.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The stock market is highly volatile. Many of the high-flying growth stocks from the past few years have been hammered especially hard. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) stands out in my view as an ideal growth stock to buy even during these tumultuous times.