Americas Tennis apparel market is to grow by USD 82.08 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing awareness about the health benefits of sports and the growing adoption of a healthy lifestyle - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 The tennis apparel market in Americas is estimated to grow by USD 82.08 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing awareness about the health benefits of sports and the growing adoption of a healthy lifestyle. The prevalence of various health issues is increasing among the urban population due to hectic work schedules and a rise in stress levels. This coupled with growing health consciousness has encouraged many people to adopt active lifestyles by involving themselves in sports activities. A large population is increasing the adoption of various sports activities, including tennis to stay fit. This is driving the sales of tennis apparel in the Americas.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Americas Tennis Apparel Market 2023-2027

Tennis Apparel Market in Americas - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and end-user (men, women, and children).

The market growth in the offline distribution channel segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes revenue generated from brick-and-mortar structures such as dealer stores and retail stores. Many vendors in the market are expanding the number of dealer stores across the Americas. In addition, the increasing number of departmental stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets that offer various sporting apparel is driving the growth of the segment.

Tennis Apparel Market in Americas – Market Dynamics

Leading trend influencing growth

The emergence of blockchain technology in the apparel industry is identified as the major trend in the market.

In the blockchain technology, each block of information such as the date, location, time, company, and other information is interconnected with complex mathematical and technical features.

The growing treat of counterfeit products has forced vendors to integrate blockchain technology into their supply chain.

For instance, Nike has developed its patented blockchain-compatible shoes named Cryptokicks. The shoes have been given unique ID code that uses blockchain technology to cryptographically save various information, including the owner, transaction history, and the proof of authenticity.

This trend among vendors will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenge hindering market growth

Poor infrastructure for tennis is one of the major challenges affecting market growth.

The expenditure on development programs for the sports industry, especially tennis, is lower in South American countries when compared with other regions.

Developed countries such as Canada also lack proper infrastructure to support the growth of the sport.

The lack of support for some of the sports such as tennis have reduced the scope for vendors to grow and thrive.

All these factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this tennis apparel market in Americas report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tennis apparel market in Americas between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the tennis apparel market in Americas and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the tennis apparel market across Americas

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tennis apparel market vendors in Americas

Tennis Apparel Market Scope in Americas Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 82.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.64 Key countries US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Americas, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Babolat, Bjorn Borg AB, BloqUV, FILA Holdings Corp., Jofit LLC, Loriet LLC, Lotto sport Italia Spa, Mizuno Corp., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Serigo Tacchini Operations Inc., Solinco Sports, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Under Armour Inc., Uniqlo Co. Ltd., and Yonex Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

