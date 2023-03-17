U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

Americas Tennis apparel market is to grow by USD 82.08 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing awareness about the health benefits of sports and the growing adoption of a healthy lifestyle - Technavio

PR Newswire
·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023  The tennis apparel market in Americas is estimated to grow by USD 82.08 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing awareness about the health benefits of sports and the growing adoption of a healthy lifestyle. The prevalence of various health issues is increasing among the urban population due to hectic work schedules and a rise in stress levels. This coupled with growing health consciousness has encouraged many people to adopt active lifestyles by involving themselves in sports activities. A large population is increasing the adoption of various sports activities, including tennis to stay fit. This is driving the sales of tennis apparel in the Americas. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Americas Tennis Apparel Market 2023-2027

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Tennis Apparel Market in Americas - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and end-user (men, women, and children).

  • The market growth in the offline distribution channel segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes revenue generated from brick-and-mortar structures such as dealer stores and retail stores. Many vendors in the market are expanding the number of dealer stores across the Americas. In addition, the increasing number of departmental stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets that offer various sporting apparel is driving the growth of the segment.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Tennis Apparel Market in Americas – Market Dynamics

Leading trend influencing growth 

  • The emergence of blockchain technology in the apparel industry is identified as the major trend in the market.

  • In the blockchain technology, each block of information such as the date, location, time, company, and other information is interconnected with complex mathematical and technical features.

  • The growing treat of counterfeit products has forced vendors to integrate blockchain technology into their supply chain.

  • For instance, Nike has developed its patented blockchain-compatible shoes named Cryptokicks. The shoes have been given unique ID code that uses blockchain technology to cryptographically save various information, including the owner, transaction history, and the proof of authenticity.

  • This trend among vendors will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenge hindering market growth

  • Poor infrastructure for tennis is one of the major challenges affecting market growth.

  • The expenditure on development programs for the sports industry, especially tennis, is lower in South American countries when compared with other regions.

  • Developed countries such as Canada also lack proper infrastructure to support the growth of the sport.

  • The lack of support for some of the sports such as tennis have reduced the scope for vendors to grow and thrive.

  • All these factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this tennis apparel market in Americas report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tennis apparel market in Americas between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the tennis apparel market in Americas and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the tennis apparel market across Americas

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tennis apparel market vendors in Americas

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

  • The tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.51% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 208.5 million. The increasing penetration of the Internet and smartphones are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high competition from alternative sports may impede the market growth.

  • The golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,265.96 million. The increasing number of women participants are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as threat of counterfeit golf products may impede the market growth.

Tennis Apparel Market Scope in Americas

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 82.08 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.64

Key countries

US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Americas, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Babolat, Bjorn Borg AB, BloqUV, FILA Holdings Corp., Jofit LLC, Loriet LLC, Lotto sport Italia Spa, Mizuno Corp., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Serigo Tacchini Operations Inc., Solinco Sports, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Under Armour Inc., Uniqlo Co. Ltd., and Yonex Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Tennis apparel market in Americas 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Disribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Countries Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Rest of Americas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 adidas AG

  • 12.4 ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

  • 12.5 ASICS Corp.

  • 12.6 Babolat

  • 12.7 Bjorn Borg AB

  • 12.8 BloqUV

  • 12.9 FILA Holdings Corp.

  • 12.10 Lotto sport Italia Spa

  • 12.11 Mizuno Corp.

  • 12.12 New Balance Athletics Inc.

  • 12.13 Nike Inc.

  • 12.14 PUMA SE

  • 12.15 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

  • 12.16 Under Armour Inc.

  • 12.17 Yonex Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Americas Tennis Apparel Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-tennis-apparel-market-is-to-grow-by-usd-82-08-million-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-increasing-awareness-about-the-health-benefits-of-sports-and-the-growing-adoption-of-a-healthy-lifestyle---technavio-301774241.html

SOURCE Technavio

