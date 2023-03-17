Americas Tennis apparel market is to grow by USD 82.08 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing awareness about the health benefits of sports and the growing adoption of a healthy lifestyle - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 The tennis apparel market in Americas is estimated to grow by USD 82.08 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing awareness about the health benefits of sports and the growing adoption of a healthy lifestyle. The prevalence of various health issues is increasing among the urban population due to hectic work schedules and a rise in stress levels. This coupled with growing health consciousness has encouraged many people to adopt active lifestyles by involving themselves in sports activities. A large population is increasing the adoption of various sports activities, including tennis to stay fit. This is driving the sales of tennis apparel in the Americas. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report
Tennis Apparel Market in Americas - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and end-user (men, women, and children).
The market growth in the offline distribution channel segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes revenue generated from brick-and-mortar structures such as dealer stores and retail stores. Many vendors in the market are expanding the number of dealer stores across the Americas. In addition, the increasing number of departmental stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets that offer various sporting apparel is driving the growth of the segment.
Tennis Apparel Market in Americas – Market Dynamics
Leading trend influencing growth
The emergence of blockchain technology in the apparel industry is identified as the major trend in the market.
In the blockchain technology, each block of information such as the date, location, time, company, and other information is interconnected with complex mathematical and technical features.
The growing treat of counterfeit products has forced vendors to integrate blockchain technology into their supply chain.
For instance, Nike has developed its patented blockchain-compatible shoes named Cryptokicks. The shoes have been given unique ID code that uses blockchain technology to cryptographically save various information, including the owner, transaction history, and the proof of authenticity.
This trend among vendors will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenge hindering market growth
Poor infrastructure for tennis is one of the major challenges affecting market growth.
The expenditure on development programs for the sports industry, especially tennis, is lower in South American countries when compared with other regions.
Developed countries such as Canada also lack proper infrastructure to support the growth of the sport.
The lack of support for some of the sports such as tennis have reduced the scope for vendors to grow and thrive.
All these factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.
What are the key data covered in this tennis apparel market in Americas report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tennis apparel market in Americas between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the tennis apparel market in Americas and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the tennis apparel market across Americas
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tennis apparel market vendors in Americas
Tennis Apparel Market Scope in Americas
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 82.08 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
3.64
Key countries
US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Americas, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Babolat, Bjorn Borg AB, BloqUV, FILA Holdings Corp., Jofit LLC, Loriet LLC, Lotto sport Italia Spa, Mizuno Corp., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Serigo Tacchini Operations Inc., Solinco Sports, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Under Armour Inc., Uniqlo Co. Ltd., and Yonex Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Tennis apparel market in Americas 2017 - 2021
4.2 Disribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Countries Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Rest of Americas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 adidas AG
12.4 ANTA Sports Products Ltd.
12.5 ASICS Corp.
12.6 Babolat
12.7 Bjorn Borg AB
12.8 BloqUV
12.9 FILA Holdings Corp.
12.10 Lotto sport Italia Spa
12.11 Mizuno Corp.
12.12 New Balance Athletics Inc.
12.13 Nike Inc.
12.14 PUMA SE
12.15 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.
12.16 Under Armour Inc.
12.17 Yonex Co. Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
