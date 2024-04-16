America's Top 10 Happiest Cities

Money can’t always buy happiness. However, quality of life can influence your financial decisions and outcomes. Depending where you live, certain quality of life factors, including metrics like life expectancy, infrastructure and the rate of marriage, can ultimately impact your happiness.

To find where Americans are happiest, SmartAsset evaluated 90 of the largest U.S. cities across 11 variables spanning personal finance, well being and quality of life.

Key Findings

Arlington, Virginia is the happiest large U.S. city. Arlington ranks within the top 10 for many happiness metrics across finances, well being and quality of life. Residents have the longest life expectancy at 85.3 years and get plenty of physical activity. An estimated 62.8% of individuals have over $100,000 in income, and the city has the second-lowest rate of poverty at 6.5%. Though when it comes to traffic, Arlington ranks particularly poorly with the third-highest rate of traffic.

California has some of the happiest residents. Fremont, San Jose and San Francisco all make the top 10. Residents in these cities live well into their 80s and longer than most peers in other states. Also, more than 60% of residents earn $100,000 or more. There are also particularly high rates of health insurance coverage and residents getting physical activity.

These Alaska and Hawaii cities have the best self-reported mental health. Anchorage and Honolulu respectively have the lowest reported number of mentally unwell days within 30: 3.6 and 3.7. New Orleans residents have the highest number of mentally unwell days per 30 at 6.0.

Residents are least housing-cost burdened in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Only 9.8% of Fort Wayne pay more than half of their income toward housing. Other cities where residents are least burdened include Austin, TX (10.5% pay more than half of their income toward housing); Boise, ID (10.5%); Oklahoma City, OK (11.1%); and Wichita, KS (11.3%) also have some of the least housing-cost burdened residents. Meanwhile, New Orleans, LA (25.6%) residents face the highest rate of housing squeezing incomes.

Seattle residents get the most exercise. When it comes to getting exercise, 86.1% of Seattle residents are active. In large U.S. cities, the average is 77.0%.

The Austin, Texas area has the lowest rate of traffic studywide. Compared to the amount of roadway, Travis County has an average traffic volume per meter of major roadways 137.7. On the other hand, residents living in and around Boston, Massachusetts in Suffolk County face the highest traffic volume per square meter of major roadway at 6,821.6.





Top 10 Happiest Cities

Arlington, Virginia

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 62.8%

Poverty rate: 6.5%

Housing burdened: 13.3%

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 3.8

Life expectancy: 85.3

Population not getting physical activity: 14.4%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 95.7%

Marriage rate: 41.4%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 2593.0



Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 100.0%

Overcrowding rate: 3.3%

Plano, Texas

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 52.5%

Poverty rate: 4.9%

Housing-cost burdened: 12.1%

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 3.9

Life expectancy: 82.2

Population not getting physical activity: 19.1%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 89.5%

Marriage rate: 56.0%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 417

Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 92.4%

Overcrowding rate: 2.4%

Fremont, California

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 70.1%

Poverty rate: 7.0%

Housing-cost burdened: 17.2%

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 4.5

Life expectancy: 82.8

Population not getting physical activity: 17.9%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 97.6%

Marriage rate: 58.4%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 1791

Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 99.4%

Overcrowding rate: 7.9%

San Jose, California

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 61.9%

Poverty rate: 9.0%

Housing-cost burdened: 15.6%

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 4.0

Life expectancy: 84.7

Population not getting physical activity: 18.5%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 96.0%

Marriage rate: 49.3%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 1616

Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 99.5%

Overcrowding rate: 8.2%

Seattle, Washington

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 55.3%

Poverty rate: 10.1%

Housing-cost burdened: 14.6%

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 4.3

Life expectancy: 82.3

Population not getting physical activity: 13.9%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 95.9%

Marriage rate: 39.5%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 1309

Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 98.0%

Overcrowding rate: 3.8%

Boise, Idaho

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 39.0%

Poverty rate: 11.1%

Housing-cost burdened: 0.105348873

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 4.2

Life expectancy: 80.8

Population not getting physical activity: 17.2%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 93.7%

Marriage rate: 46.0%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 315

Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 86.0%

Overcrowding rate: 1.6%

Raleigh, North Carolina

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 38.4%

Poverty rate: 11.0%

Housing-cost burdened: 11.2%

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 3.9

Life expectancy: 81.6

Population not getting physical activity: 16.2%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 90.3%

Marriage rate: 41.1%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 545

Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 89.6%

Overcrowding rate: 2.0%

Chesapeake, Virginia

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 43.5%

Poverty rate: 8.4%

Housing-cost burdened: 12.6%

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 4.0

Life expectancy: 78.1

Population not getting physical activity: 22.3%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 93.5%

Marriage rate: 52.9%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 526

Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 90.6%

Overcrowding rate: 1.4%

San Francisco, California

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 60.4%

Poverty rate: 10.4%

Housing-cost burdened: 16.3%

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 4.2

Life expectancy: 83.7

Population not getting physical activity: 16.9%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 97.0%

Marriage rate: 41.8%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 2397

Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 100.0%

Overcrowding rate: 6.6%

Anchorage, Alaska

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 50.5%

Poverty rate: 11.1%

Housing-cost burdened: 12.7%

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 3.6

Life expectancy: 78.7

Population not getting physical activity: 19.5%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 90.4%

Marriage rate: 46.9%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 534

Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 91.0%

Overcrowding rate: 4.7%

10 Least Happy Cities

Detroit, Michigan

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 12.7%

Poverty rate: 33.8%

Housing-cost burdened: 16.4%

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 5.6

Life expectancy: 74

Population not getting physical activity: 24.7%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 93.4%

Marriage rate: 21%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 1627.9

Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 95.5%

Overcrowding rate: 2.1%

Laredo, Texas

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 26.4%

Poverty rate: 20.1%

Housing-cost burdened: 15.0%

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 4.7

Life expectancy: 79

Population not getting physical activity: 38.0%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 74.2%

Marriage rate: 47.3%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 559.3

Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 91.0%

Overcrowding rate: 11.5%

New Orleans, Louisiana

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 28.1%

Poverty rate: 22.2%

Housing-cost burdened: 25.6%

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 5.9

Life expectancy: 76

Population not getting physical activity: 27.4%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 93.5%

Marriage rate: 32.9%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 2109.3

Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 94.9%

Overcrowding rate: 1.4%

Newark, New Jersey

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 21.6%

Poverty rate: 24.0%

Housing-cost burdened: 23.2%

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 4.92

Life expectancy: 78

Population not getting physical activity: 25.5%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 83.7%

Marriage rate: 32.8%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 1493.9

Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 99.7%

Overcrowding rate: 4.6%

Memphis, Tennessee

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 22.5%

Poverty rate: 21.4%

Housing-cost burdened: 17.7%

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 5.2

Life expectancy: 74

Population not getting physical activity: 26.1%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 87.2%

Marriage rate: 30.7%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 523.1

Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 86.3%

Overcrowding rate: 2.2%

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 27.7%

Poverty rate: 21.7%

Housing-cost burdened: 20.6%

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 5.5

Life expectancy: 75

Population not getting physical activity: 29.7%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 93.2%

Marriage rate: 33%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 1635.4

Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 100%

Overcrowding rate: 2.7%

Miami, Florida

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 30.7%

Poverty rate: 18.7%

Housing-cost burdened: 25.1%

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 4.4

Life expectancy: 82

Population not getting physical activity: 33.2%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 82.6%

Marriage rate: 35%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 1458.8

Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 98.4%

Overcrowding rate: 6.3%

El Paso, Texas

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 22.5%

Poverty rate: 21.7%

Housing-cost burdened: 14.6%

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 4.8

Life expectancy: 78

Population not getting physical activity: 30.3%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 79.2%

Marriage rate: 44.4%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 632.0

Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 81.7%

Overcrowding rate: 5.0%

Cleveland, Ohio

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 14.0%

Poverty rate: 31.8%

Housing-cost burdened: 14.8%

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 5.4

Life expectancy: 76

Population not getting physical activity: 23.1%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 92.7%

Marriage rate: 24.4%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 677.5

Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 98.0%

Overcrowding rate: 1.1%

Houston, Texas

Percentage of households earning $100,000 or more: 28.5%

Poverty rate: 20.7%

Housing-cost burdened: 16.2%

Number of mentally unhealthy days per 30: 4.5

Life expectancy: 79

Population not getting physical activity: 28.7%

Rate of health insurance coverage: 75.9%

Marriage rate: 39.4%

Traffic volume per meter of roadway: 808.9

Percentage of population with adequate space for physical activity: 90.9%

Overcrowding rate: 5.6%

Data and Methodology

90 of the largest U.S. cities for which data was available were evaluated across three categories: personal finance, well being, and quality of life. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2022 and the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps for 2023.

Personal finance metrics included:

Percent of individuals earnings $100,000 or more.

Percent of households that spend 50% or more of income on housing.

Percent of residents below the poverty level.

Well Being:

Average number of mentally unhealthy days in the last 30.

Life expectancy in years.

Percent of residents who report being physically inactive.

Percent of residents who have health insurance.

Quality of Life:

Marriage rate.

Average traffic volume per meter of major roadways in the county.

Percent of population with adequate access to locations for physical activity.

Percentage of households with overcrowding (more than one person living in a room).

