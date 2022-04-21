U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

Americas Uncoated Freesheet (UFS) Market Report 2022-2026: Rising Demand For Cut Size Uncoated Freesheet Paper

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uncoated Freesheet (UFS) Market in Americas (North & Latin America): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Americas uncoated freesheet market demand is forecasted to reach 7.74 million metric tons in 2026, declining at a CAGR of 1.2%, for the time period of 2022-2026.

In the Americas uncoated freesheet market, driving factors were increase in the number of school-going children, growth in paper packaging industry, increased commercial printing, growing number of businesses, and rapid urbanization. However, the market growth has been restrained by increasing raw material cost, electrification of media and the cyclicality of the paper industry.

In 2021, the dominant share of Americas uncoated freesheet market was held by North America, followed by Latin America.

The North America uncoated freesheet market by end user can be segmented as follows: healthcare, finance & insurance, education, professional & technical, public administration, wholesale & retail trade, manufacturing and other. In 2021, the dominant share of North America uncoated freesheet market was held by healthcare, followed by finance & insurance.

The Latin America uncoated freesheet market by end user can be segmented as follows: education, professional, communication, healthcare and other. In 2021, the dominant share of Latin America uncoated freesheet market was held by education, followed by professional.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, demand for uncoated freesheet declined due to the closure of offices, schools, retail spaces, and other businesses as a result of lockdown measures imposed by the countries across Americas. Majority of the paper mills stopped manufacturing paper. Multiple mills enacted and/or announced temporary closures due to the economic downturn, further reducing the supply.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (International Paper Company, Suzano S.A., Domtar Corporation, Sylvamo Corporation, Bio Pappel S.A.B. de C.V., Pixelle Specialty Solutions) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Uncoated Freesheet
1.1.1 Freesheet- Introduction
1.1.2 Difference Between Coated & Uncoated Freesheet
1.1.3 Uncoated Freesheet- Introduction
1.1.4 Key Features of Uncoated Freesheet
1.1.5 Applications of Uncoated Freesheet
1.2 Advantages of Uncoated Freesheet
1.3 Disadvantages of Uncoated Freesheet

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Americas Uncoated Freesheet Market
2.2 Declining Shipments
2.3 Fall in Office Usage Demand
2.4 Temporary Shutdown of Uncoated freesheet Mills
2.5 Work from Home Culture
2.6 Post-COVID Scenario

3. Market Analysis
3.1 Americas Uncoated Freesheet Market by Demand
3.2 Americas Uncoated Freesheet Market Forecast by Demand
3.3 Americas Uncoated Freesheet Market by Capacity
3.4 Americas Uncoated Freesheet Market Forecast by Capacity
3.5 Americas Uncoated Freesheet Market Demand by Region
3.6 Americas Uncoated Freesheet Market Capacity by Region
3.7 North America
3.8 Latin America

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Increase In the Number Of School-going Children
4.1.2 Growth in Paper Packaging Industry
4.1.3 Increased Commercial Printing
4.1.4 Growing Number Of Offices
4.1.5 Rapid Urbanization
4.1.6 Rising Demand For Cut Size Uncoated Freesheet Paper
4.2 Key Trends & Developments
4.2.1 Increased Use Of Eco Labelling
4.2.2 Sustainability Promotion
4.3 Challenges
4.3.1 Increasing Raw Material Cost
4.3.2 Electrification of Media
4.3.3 Cyclicality Of Paper Industry

5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 Americas Market
5.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players
5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players
5.1.3 Latin America Uncoated Freesheet Supply - Market Share
5.1.4 North America Uncoated Freesheet Supply - Market Share

6. Company Profiles
6.1 Business Overview
6.2 Financial Overview
6.3 Business Strategies

  • Domtar Corporation

  • Sylvamo Corporation

  • Suzano S.A.

  • Bio Pappel S.A.B. de C.V.

  • International Paper Company

  • Pixelle Specialty Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/roj4dr

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


