U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.00
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,886.00
    +45.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,192.75
    -24.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,036.40
    +7.90 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.70
    +1.14 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.90
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    -0.03 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    +0.0056 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.69
    -1.48 (-6.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3056
    +0.0054 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8480
    -1.0660 (-0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,915.01
    +1,130.25 (+2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.04
    +27.48 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.16
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Americas Uncoated Freesheet (UFS) Markets, 2022-2026: Sustainability Promotions & Increased Use Of Eco Labelling

·4 min read

DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Uncoated Freesheet (UFS) Market in Americas (North & Latin America): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Americas uncoated freesheet market demand is forecasted to reach 7.74 million metric tons in 2026, declining at a CAGR of 1.2%, for the time period of 2022-2026.

In the Americas uncoated freesheet market, driving factors were increase in the number of school-going children, growth in paper packaging industry, increased commercial printing, growing number of businesses, and rapid urbanization. However, the market growth has been restrained by increasing raw material cost, electrification of media and the cyclicality of the paper industry.

In 2021, the dominant share of Americas uncoated freesheet market was held by North America, followed by Latin America.

The North America uncoated freesheet market by end user can be segmented as follows: healthcare, finance & insurance, education, professional & technical, public administration, wholesale & retail trade, manufacturing and other. In 2021, the dominant share of North America uncoated freesheet market was held by healthcare, followed by finance & insurance.

The Latin America uncoated freesheet market by end user can be segmented as follows: education, professional, communication, healthcare and other. In 2021, the dominant share of Latin America uncoated freesheet market was held by education, followed by professional.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, demand for uncoated freesheet declined due to the closure of offices, schools, retail spaces, and other businesses as a result of lockdown measures imposed by the countries across Americas. Majority of the paper mills stopped manufacturing paper. Multiple mills enacted and/or announced temporary closures due to the economic downturn, further reducing the supply.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (International Paper Company, Suzano S.A., Domtar Corporation, Sylvamo Corporation, Bio Pappel S.A.B. de C.V., Pixelle Specialty Solutions) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Uncoated Freesheet
1.1.1 Freesheet- Introduction
1.1.2 Difference Between Coated & Uncoated Freesheet
1.1.3 Uncoated Freesheet- Introduction
1.1.4 Key Features of Uncoated Freesheet
1.1.5 Applications of Uncoated Freesheet
1.2 Advantages of Uncoated Freesheet
1.3 Disadvantages of Uncoated Freesheet

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Americas Uncoated Freesheet Market
2.2 Declining Shipments
2.3 Fall in Office Usage Demand
2.4 Temporary Shutdown of Uncoated freesheet Mills
2.5 Work from Home Culture
2.6 Post-COVID Scenario

3. Market Analysis
3.1 Americas Uncoated Freesheet Market by Demand
3.2 Americas Uncoated Freesheet Market Forecast by Demand
3.3 Americas Uncoated Freesheet Market by Capacity
3.4 Americas Uncoated Freesheet Market Forecast by Capacity
3.5 Americas Uncoated Freesheet Market Demand by Region
3.6 Americas Uncoated Freesheet Market Capacity by Region
3.7 North America
3.8 Latin America

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Increase In the Number Of School-going Children
4.1.2 Growth in Paper Packaging Industry
4.1.3 Increased Commercial Printing
4.1.4 Growing Number Of Offices
4.1.5 Rapid Urbanization
4.1.6 Rising Demand For Cut Size Uncoated Freesheet Paper
4.2 Key Trends & Developments
4.2.1 Increased Use Of Eco Labelling
4.2.2 Sustainability Promotion
4.3 Challenges
4.3.1 Increasing Raw Material Cost
4.3.2 Electrification of Media
4.3.3 Cyclicality Of Paper Industry

5. Competitive Landscape
5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 Americas Market
5.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players
5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players
5.1.3 Latin America Uncoated Freesheet Supply - Market Share
5.1.4 North America Uncoated Freesheet Supply - Market Share

6. Company Profiles
6.1 Business Overview
6.2 Financial Overview
6.3 Business Strategies

  • Domtar Corporation

  • Sylvamo Corporation

  • Suzano S.A.

  • Bio Pappel S.A.B. de C.V.

  • International Paper Company

  • Pixelle Specialty Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94kwxw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-uncoated-freesheet-ufs-markets-2022-2026-sustainability-promotions--increased-use-of-eco-labelling-301528859.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • U.S. Pension Giant to Vote to Replace Buffett as Berkshire Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the U.S., said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. replace billionaire Warren Buffett as chairman.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listi

  • Netflix stock crashes; Co-CEO says company is working on fixing the problems

    Netflix's latest quarter was terrible.

  • Russia Touts SWIFT Alternative, But Will Keep Its Members Secret

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina touted the country’s alternative to the SWIFT financial-messaging service, the regulator said it will no longer publicly disclose who participates.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Tilray Stock?

    The 2021 merger between two strong cannabis companies, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Aphria, is turning out to be fruitful. Since the deal was completed, Tilray has reported impressive quarterly results. It also made a splash by forming a strategic alliance with fellow Canadian pot grower Hexo.

  • Can This Bruised Cannabis Stock Make a Comeback?

    Is Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) a cannabis cultivator that moonlights as a marijuana investment bank, or vice versa? As interesting as Sundial's hybrid business model may be, the stock's future depends on convincing investors that it's more than a meme. All eyes will be on Sundial's forthcoming earnings report describing its performance in the fourth quarter and for all of 2021.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That Morgan Stanley Sees Surging Over 100%

    The oldest advice in the financial markets is to buy low and sell high. The trick to winning, however, is to find the right stocks to buy, and to remember that ‘buy low’ doesn’t always mean these stocks can't go lower. Sometimes the best bargains really do come in at the lowest prices. There are plenty of stocks under $10 that won’t break your bank and still offer substantial upside potential. How substantial? Well, one analyst at investment banking giant Morgan Stanley has been tapping two winn

  • China Buys Cheap Russian Coking Coal as World Shuns Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- China more than doubled imports of steel-making coal from Russia in March, procuring the fuel at a discount as other nations move to ban deliveries due to the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsCoking coal impo

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Netflix identified 4 uncontrollable issues that will keep bleeding subscribers in a long letter to investors

    Analysts expected Netflix to add millions of subscribers in the first quarter, but it lost 200,000 instead. The stock is down more than 25%, and the streaming giant confirmed this is not a blip, it’s an existential crisis.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Making sense of the markets these days is no easy trick. Inflation is stubbornly high, and rising. The Federal Reserve has embarked on a policy of rate hikes and monetary tightening in response, but there are serious worries that their new path is a matter of too little, too late. The war in Ukraine and further Chinese COVID-lockdowns have promised further shortages of vital commodities and products, just as supply chains were beginning to untangle themselves. It’s no wonder that the big market

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/19: Plug Power, Bank of America, Twitter

    The stock market should've been down Tuesday, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers, but instead, we had a great run. If you look across the globe right now, you'll see that America has a number of advantages that short-sighted investors cannot see. America has the best vaccines in the world and our time with Covid is quickly fading.

  • U.S. Natural Gas Is on a Path to `Crazy Prices' With No Relief in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas is on a tear. Prices have almost doubled this year to the highest since the shale revolution more than a decade ago, driving up energy costs and helping fuel the fastest inflation in 40 years.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tyc

  • Rio Tinto fall drags FTSE 100 down

    The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 15% less iron ore in the first three months of 2022.

  • Netflix earnings miss ‘is a body blow to the bull case’: Analyst

    Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research Santosh Rao joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Netflix's reported subscriber loss and revenue slowdown for Q1, the outlook for the streaming platform, market expansion, and subscription prices.

  • 3 Reasons to Hold on to Your Warner Brothers Discovery Shares

    Shares of the newly merged Warner Brothers Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) finally began trading last week after a protracted merger saga. Many Warner Brothers Discovery shareholders are AT&T (NYSE: T) investors who received shares in the spinoff and own about 71% of the new company post-merger. Many are income investors who own AT&T for its high dividend payout and may not be interested in shares of the new company they received as part of the spinoff, as it does not pay a dividend.

  • ASML Q1 earnings beat forecasts slightly, bookings seen strong

    Bookings remain strong as customers race to increase capacity amid a global semiconductor shortage, said ASML, which is Europe's largest technology company by market capitalisation, at 226 billion euros. "We are working very, very hard to navigate all the supply chain issues that everyone is dealing with," chief financial officer Roger Dassen said in a statement. The company forecast second quarter sales of 5.1-5.3 billion euros and left a forecast for full year sales growth of 20% unchanged.

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Better Stock Split Buy: Amazon or Tesla?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) may be getting a little cheaper -- per share -- in the near future. Both companies have announced stock splits. This doesn't change the overall market value of these superstar companies.