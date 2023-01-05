Americas Vehicle Leasing and Rental Industry Telematics Analysis Report 2022-2026: Competitive Intensity to Ensure Transformational Growth
DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of Telematics in the Vehicle Leasing and Rental Industry, Americas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service discusses the role and impact of telematics connectivity and the future scenario for fleet companies in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.
The study aims to understand and correlate the ecosystem of telematics, services offered to leasing and rental fleets, and the features which benefit the industry. The companies identified in this study include stakeholders from key fleet leasing and rental companies, OEMs, and telematics companies which complement each other within the business and enjoy mutual benefits in the region.
Economies across the world are bouncing back in full force after the pandemic-induced lull. Despite a slump in the recent past, automotive sales are slowly recovering in the Americas, and fleet leasing and rental markets are on the path of recovery. Telematics adoption is on the rise as connected cars are gaining traction in the region, primarily the United States, Canada, and Brazil.
Leading automotive OEMs are rolling out factory-fit telematics devices in their vehicles, and automobile manufacturers are partnering with telematics service providers to offer telematics and fleet management as a standard service. Features, such as vehicle theft recovery, driver-based solutions, vehicle diagnostics, and usage-based insurance, are more popular.
Over the years, vehicle leasing and rental companies have enjoyed tremendous benefits from implementing telematics technology and improving overall control over their fleets in terms of cost and effort. Using telematics, fleet companies can capture relevant data points, improve driver behavior, enhance safety and security, identify abusive drivers, improve vehicle lifespan and claims ratio, and protect residual vehicle value.
This study further sheds light on the market parc data in the leasing, rental, and corporate outright purchase fleets. It provides a view of the installed base and penetration analysis of telematics in each segment of the leasing, rental, and company car parc, technology, and associated industry trends, market overview, and future outlook.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Top 3 Telematics Strategic Imperatives and Their Impact on the Leasing and Rental Industry in the Americas
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Research Scope
3. Segmentation and Overview
Scope Overview
Definitions
Fleet Telematics Solution Types
Segmentation
4. Growth Environment
Primary Findings
Key Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Telematics Installed Base Forecast
Installed Base Split by Country
Telematics Installed Base by Country
Fleet Telematics Benchmarking
Primary Telematics Trends in the Car Leasing and Rental Industry
Major Trends in the Car Leasing and Rental Telematics Industry
Connected Services Ecosystem
Top Telematics Service Preference
Telematics Benefits
Top Reasons for Fleet Companies to Invest in Telematics
Preferred Features by Leasing and Rental Fleets
5. Macroeconomics
PESTLE Analysis
6. Telematics in Vehicle Leasing
Telematics Penetration in Leasing Fleets by Country
Telematics Penetration Analysis
Telematics Installed Base Forecast by Region, Leasing
Telematics Installed Base by Country
Telematics Installed Base by Segment
7. Telematics in Vehicle Rentals
Telematics Penetration in Rental Fleet by Country
Telematics Penetration Analysis
Telematics Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Telematics Installed Base by Country
Telematics Installed Base by Segment
8. Telematics in Corporate - Outright Purchase (Company owned fleet)
Telematics Penetration in Corporate Outright Purchase Fleets by Country
Telematics Penetration Analysis
Telematics Outright Purchase Forecast by Region
Telematics Installed Base by Country
Telematics Installed Base by Segment
9. Competitive Analysis
Competitive Environment
Key Competitors
Telematics Ecosystem Partners
Fleet Telematics - Various Segment Stakeholders
Telematics Offerings from Top Leasing Companies
Telematics Offerings from Top Rental Companies
Primary Telematics Companies
Fleet Telematics - Packages and Pricing
10. Country Analysis
Country Analysis - The United States
Country Analysis - Canada
Country Analysis - Argentina
Country Analysis - Brazil
Country Analysis - Mexico
11. Case Study
Case Study 1 - Element Fleet Management
Case Study 2 - Wheels Donlen
Case Study 3 - Avis Budget and Otonomo
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Opportunity 1 - Mergers and Acquisitions
Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Partnerships
Growth Opportunity 3 - Technological Investment
13. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
Avis Budget
Element Fleet Management
Otonomo
Wheels Donlen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmva83
