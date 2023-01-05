U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

Americas Vehicle Leasing and Rental Industry Telematics Analysis Report 2022-2026: Competitive Intensity to Ensure Transformational Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of Telematics in the Vehicle Leasing and Rental Industry, Americas" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research service discusses the role and impact of telematics connectivity and the future scenario for fleet companies in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

The study aims to understand and correlate the ecosystem of telematics, services offered to leasing and rental fleets, and the features which benefit the industry. The companies identified in this study include stakeholders from key fleet leasing and rental companies, OEMs, and telematics companies which complement each other within the business and enjoy mutual benefits in the region.

Economies across the world are bouncing back in full force after the pandemic-induced lull. Despite a slump in the recent past, automotive sales are slowly recovering in the Americas, and fleet leasing and rental markets are on the path of recovery. Telematics adoption is on the rise as connected cars are gaining traction in the region, primarily the United States, Canada, and Brazil.

Leading automotive OEMs are rolling out factory-fit telematics devices in their vehicles, and automobile manufacturers are partnering with telematics service providers to offer telematics and fleet management as a standard service. Features, such as vehicle theft recovery, driver-based solutions, vehicle diagnostics, and usage-based insurance, are more popular.

Over the years, vehicle leasing and rental companies have enjoyed tremendous benefits from implementing telematics technology and improving overall control over their fleets in terms of cost and effort. Using telematics, fleet companies can capture relevant data points, improve driver behavior, enhance safety and security, identify abusive drivers, improve vehicle lifespan and claims ratio, and protect residual vehicle value.

This study further sheds light on the market parc data in the leasing, rental, and corporate outright purchase fleets. It provides a view of the installed base and penetration analysis of telematics in each segment of the leasing, rental, and company car parc, technology, and associated industry trends, market overview, and future outlook.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Top 3 Telematics Strategic Imperatives and Their Impact on the Leasing and Rental Industry in the Americas

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Scope

3. Segmentation and Overview

  • Scope Overview

  • Definitions

  • Fleet Telematics Solution Types

  • Segmentation

4. Growth Environment

  • Primary Findings

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Telematics Installed Base Forecast

  • Installed Base Split by Country

  • Telematics Installed Base by Country

  • Fleet Telematics Benchmarking

  • Primary Telematics Trends in the Car Leasing and Rental Industry

  • Major Trends in the Car Leasing and Rental Telematics Industry

  • Connected Services Ecosystem

  • Top Telematics Service Preference

  • Telematics Benefits

  • Top Reasons for Fleet Companies to Invest in Telematics

  • Preferred Features by Leasing and Rental Fleets

5. Macroeconomics

  • PESTLE Analysis

6. Telematics in Vehicle Leasing

  • Telematics Penetration in Leasing Fleets by Country

  • Telematics Penetration Analysis

  • Telematics Installed Base Forecast by Region, Leasing

  • Telematics Installed Base by Country

  • Telematics Installed Base by Segment

7. Telematics in Vehicle Rentals

  • Telematics Penetration in Rental Fleet by Country

  • Telematics Penetration Analysis

  • Telematics Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

  • Telematics Installed Base by Country

  • Telematics Installed Base by Segment

8. Telematics in Corporate - Outright Purchase (Company owned fleet)

  • Telematics Penetration in Corporate Outright Purchase Fleets by Country

  • Telematics Penetration Analysis

  • Telematics Outright Purchase Forecast by Region

  • Telematics Installed Base by Country

  • Telematics Installed Base by Segment

9. Competitive Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Key Competitors

  • Telematics Ecosystem Partners

  • Fleet Telematics - Various Segment Stakeholders

  • Telematics Offerings from Top Leasing Companies

  • Telematics Offerings from Top Rental Companies

  • Primary Telematics Companies

  • Fleet Telematics - Packages and Pricing

10. Country Analysis

  • Country Analysis - The United States

  • Country Analysis - Canada

  • Country Analysis - Argentina

  • Country Analysis - Brazil

  • Country Analysis - Mexico

11. Case Study

  • Case Study 1 - Element Fleet Management

  • Case Study 2 - Wheels Donlen

  • Case Study 3 - Avis Budget and Otonomo

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Partnerships

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Technological Investment

13. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

  • Avis Budget

  • Element Fleet Management

  • Otonomo

  • Wheels Donlen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmva83

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-vehicle-leasing-and-rental-industry-telematics-analysis-report-2022-2026-competitive-intensity-to-ensure-transformational-growth-301713581.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

