America's Warrior Partnership Awarded VA Suicide Prevention Grant

·3 min read

Grant Supports Local Suicide Prevention Efforts for Veterans and Their Families

AUGUSTA, Ga., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is continuing its mission of preventing veteran suicide by working with community organizations across the country, including the work of America's Warrior Partnership's (AWP) community branches.

Through the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP), AWP was awarded $750,000 from VA to proactively support veterans on the Navajo Nation, in the Permian Basin area of Texas and New Mexico, the Florida Panhandle, Indianapolis, IN, and across the state of Alaska.

"We look forward to making an enhanced difference in the lives of veterans across the country before they are in crisis," said Jim Lorraine, the president and CEO of America's Warrior Partnership. "I'm proud of our team's vision for improving our veteran communities and excited to see the enhanced outcomes of this program. We congratulate our affiliate partners Upstate Warrior Solution serving Greenville, SC and Veterans One-stop Center of Western New York serving Buffalo, NY who were also awarded the VA Suicide Prevention grant."

The SSG Fox SPGP is a pilot, community-based grant program that will provide financial assistance to eligible entities to provide or coordinate suicide prevention services to eligible veterans and their families. Eligible entities have been awarded one-year, renewable funding. With its SSG Fox SPGP award, AWP plans to provide suicide prevention services to veterans in regions of the country in critical need of support.

About America's Warrior Partnership
America's Warrior Partnership is committed to empowering communities to empower veterans. At a national level, the AWP Network fills the gaps between veteran service organizations by helping nonprofits connect with veterans, their families, and caregivers via our WarriorServe™ proprietary technology platform. On a local level, the five community branches utilize AWP's proven Community Integration Model to work with local organizations, leadership and stakeholders to create a collaborative and cohesive structure of engagement and support for veterans, their families and caregivers. The holistic, one size-fits-one Model, is currently used in communities across the country. It has served to date over 58,000 veterans, and many more when including family members and caregivers, resulting in an estimated economic impact of over $302 million. The approach is a Four-Step Plan to connect, educate, advocate, and collaborate with both veterans and their communities. Our programs bolster nonprofit efficacy, improving their results, and empowering their initiatives. Preventing veteran suicide is the singular outcome of America's Warrior Partnership's work. For more information on America's Warrior Partnership visit https://www.americaswarriorpartnership.org. Information on the SSG Fox SPGP can be found at https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/ssgfox-grants/.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

Reporters covering this issue can download VA's Safe Messaging Best Practices fact sheet or visit www.ReportingOnSuicide.org for important guidance on how to communicate about suicide.

Cision

