AmeriCorps Announces 2023 State and National Grants Competition

AmeriCorps
·2 min read

National service agency seeks organizations and programs that address education, COVID-19 response, economic opportunity and other pressing national challenges

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, announced the 2023 State and National Grants Competition for state service commissions and nonprofit, faith and community-based organizations, as well as federally recognized tribal nations and tribal organizations.

Each year, the AmeriCorps State and National program places hundreds of millions of federal dollars in local communities to address their most pressing needs. The 2023 notice of federal funding will prioritize evidence-based programs and organizations that address COVID-19 response and recovery; educational opportunity and economic mobility in communities facing persistent unemployment; social cohesion and civic engagement; quality of life services for veterans and military families; environmental stewardship and climate change, and services for rural communities.

“The AmeriCorps State and National program is a unique partnership with governor-appointed state service commissions that places funds directly into existing community projects centered on national service as a solution,” said AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith. “Thanks to investments from the American Rescue Plan, we have been able to make some of the largest awards in agency history. The 2023 grants competition will further the work of the Biden-Harris Administration’s investment in our nation’s COVID-19 pandemic recovery.”

This announcement follows AmeriCorps State and National’s historic $580 million grants in June which will prepare students for college, revitalize cities, connect veterans to jobs, fight the opioid epidemic, rebuild communities following disasters, preserve public lands, strengthen education, foster economic opportunity, and more.

The application deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. AmeriCorps State and National expects that successful applicants will be notified in May 2023. Read more details about the grant criteria and technical assistance opportunities, including how to submit an application.

###

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 250,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/serve.

Attachment

CONTACT: National Service Press Office AmeriCorps pressoffice@cns.gov


