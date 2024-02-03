AmeriCorps quietly works to improve Rochester residents' lives

Feb. 3—ROCHESTER — Jerrod Lucker is getting his own education as he helps strengthen Churchill Elementary School students' reading skills.

"I thought it would be a great chance to get to know the community and serve," the Minnesota Reading Corps member said.

The 38-year-old St. Paul native moved to Rochester a year ago and became a stay-at-home dad of three as his wife settled into a new job at Mayo Clinic.

His eldest is enrolled in online classes, so Lucker said he hadn't had much opportunity to visit local schools in his new community.

What he did have was experience with

Reading Corps, a state effort to blend national AmeriCorps resources with local efforts to build students' reading skills,

having served as an AmeriCorps member 11 years earlier.

When his wife transitioned to a new job that had her working from home, he jumped at the opportunity to re-engage in the Reading Corps as he looked toward the next steps in Rochester.

"I just got excited by the opportunity and knowing kids maybe had struggles during the pandemic," he said, adding that the one-year, part-time commitment fit well with his family's schedule and needs.

As an AmeriCorps member working in one of 20 programs coordinated in the state by ServeMinnesota, Lucker joined 51 other members working in Rochester. They provide services that range from tutoring a combined 300 students to assisting with drug-recovery programs.

Members can also be found working with city parks staff and helping families with housing issues.

"I think 52 Rochester citizens raising their hands and saying they want to help out is something to be proud of," ServeMinnesota CEO Julia Quanrud said.

As an independent nonprofit, ServeMinnesota oversees the majority of AmeriCorps programs and members in the state. Last year, it received the national Innovation in AmeriCorps Programming award for its work in helping develop new programs throughout the state.

In 2022, its programs had more than 2,000 members in 200 communities, covering 78 of Minnesota's 87 counties.

In 2022, nearly 76% of the state program's $50 million in funding came from the federal government, and an AmeriCorps study found every $1 spent through the national effort returned $17.30 in value to the communities it serves.

Quanrud said more could be done locally with additional partners and members.

"AmeriCorps doesn't happen if there aren't partners," she said. "We don't just helicopter into a community and drop off AmeriCorps members."

Rochester resident Dave Beal, a former ServeMinnesota board member, said increasing activity will require boosting awareness of the program, since many of its efforts are behind the scenes.

"Americorps is invisible, despite the fact that there is a lot going on," he said.

As the

Age-Friendly Olmsted County coordinator at Family Service Rochester,

he said more awareness is needed to highlight that opportunities exist for more than college students and recent graduates. Trailing spouses, like Lucker, and retirees can also find avenues to community service through the program.

"There's nothing in AmeriCorps that says you have to be a young adult in your gap year," Beal said.

Krista Dudgeon, the local Reading Corps program manager, said the 30 or so Americorps members in Rochester schools range from college students to retirees

Rochester resident Philip Rutherford, who is starting his second term as volunteer ServeMinnesota board president, said the service provided is a powerful way for members to address needs in their community.

"There is something about serving in the community that is powerful, both for the people that are receiving the benefit from it, but also for the giver," he said.

Additionally, he said the variety of programs being assisted offers choice in service.

"That was something that really surprised me, just the breadth of programs," he said.

Most recently, ServeMinnesota launched a new Public Health Corps in response to the pandemic, with the goal of providing community assistance, along with potential career paths.

Rochester AmeriCorps member Alexandra Eberhart said the potential career path is what brought her to the program after graduating from Winona State University and later earning a master's degree in public health.

Halfway through a 10-month term, she's already worked on a variety of Olmsted County programs, from helping address food insecurity to working with youth to address concerns about tobacco use.

The 25-year-old St. Peter, Minnesota, native said the work has helped her focus on career goals.

"I know I love public health, I love contributing to the well-being of the community, but what was my focus going to be?" she said of her thoughts before joining AmeriCorps.

Now, she said she hopes to focus on encouraging youth to make healthy choices.

Shaylene Baumbach, Olmsted County health promotions manager, said helping Eberhart narrow her focus and prepare for her future have been primary goals.

"I told her we were going to do everything we could to get her resume at a spot, so she would be set up very nicely for any local public health agency," she said.

A ServeMinnesota survey shows 74% of respondents felt their AmeriCorps experience helped prepare them for a future career.

That's the case for Derrick Fritz, who transitioned from being an AmeriCorps member in Rochester Public Schools to an Olmsted County Public Health staff member.

The Stewartville native started his AmeriCorps term less than a year after graduating with a bachelor's degree.

His work focused on health-related activities in community schools and data collection for a health-needs assessment for the schools. Like Eberhart, Fritz said the nature of the work offered insight into future goals.

"You are able to work somewhere that hopefully offers a variety of things that you do," he said. "The health needs assessment piece was something I hadn't done prior to my AmeriCorps experience."

Today, Fritz has earned his master's degree and built on his AmeriCorps service, landing a job as Olmsted County's community health assessment and planning coordinator.

He said the role builds on a variety of relationships he built while working with the school district, including his former district supervisor, Julie Ruzek, who is now the executive director of Cradle to Career, a nonprofit working to address education equity in Rochester.

Ruzek, like others, said she sees the AmeriCorps opportunities as having a two-way benefit. It provides experience for the members but also increases capacity for programs that need the added workforce.

With funding coming from federal and state resources, as well as private donations, members' contributions don't increase costs for the organizations they support, whether local government bodies or nonprofits.

Full-time AmeriCorps members receive at least $16,000 as an annual living allowance, spread across a full year of service, along with up to up to $6,345 as an educational benefit, which can be used to pay past or current college expenses or be passed on to children and grandchildren by older AmeriCorps members. Benefits for shorter terms are adjusted.

Ruzek said her experience with AmeriCorps in public schools is the reason one of her first inquiries at Cradle to Career was about how the program could help the small staff work on projects that lack support.

"Being able to have that resource that would work with us, basically as a volunteer, was instrumental in moving the work forward," she said of the work Fritz did in the emerging community schools project.

Overland Elementary School Principal Jared Groehler said he's also seen the benefits first-hand with two Reading Corps members helping his staff and students.

"It gives us additional people that we wouldn't normally be able to have," he said.

While the effort requires some on-site hiring support and supervision and organization by the school's reading teacher, Groehler said the trade off is the tutoring help throughout the year.

"We feel that it outweighs (the time requirement)," he said. "There is definitely a good benefit to that."

Baumbach said the longer service provides definite benefits for the agencies being helped. While the AmeriCorps members are often treated as interns in the hiring process, their stays aren't as short, which provides an opportunity to build on work and have the members take on more responsibility.

"We have her working alongside my teammates, but she's also running projects on her own," she said of Eberhart's work.

"Just that alone, frees up my team members for other things," Baumbach added.

Climate Corps member Katilynn Swanson has been able to take that a step further with her work at the University of Minnesota Extension regional office in Rochester. She opted to add a second year to her service.

As a sustainability projects coordinator, she worked to support a variety of local extension projects in her first year and has been able to find greater focus this year on research related to outreach at local food shelves and collecting data on food security.

"Since this was my first job, it was nice to get quite a variety of different projects that required different skill sets on different topics," she said. "I can explore what I'm really passionate about, what I'm interested in knowing more about."

The 24-year-old Pine Island grad said she enjoys the work, but sees a need to transition into a more traditional job.

While AmeriCorps allows up to four years of service, she said she wants to make sure she has the flexibility to adapt to future career choices.

"I still want to go to grad school at some point, so I'm saving those two years, in case I want to do something different," she said.

While its programs are seeing success throughout the state, Quanrud, who is less than a year at the helm of the organization, says ServeMinnesota needs to remain flexible to serve shift needs.

To that end, she has been touring the state, holding a series of listening sessions to find out what is working, what might need to be addressed and how AmeriCorps and ServeMinnesota are perceived in different communities.

"The sense that I'm getting from the conversations, like the ones we had in Rochester, is that there's a real opportunity for us to engage more with the nonprofits around the state about the opportunities," she said.

She said the Rochester area alone could provide more opportunities for service through the program.

"I think it is both incredible that 52 people have said yes to this opportunity and we could certainly take more people," she said. "There is even more that we could be doing."

Organizations and individuals hoping to connect with available programs can find more information through the organization's website at

serveminnesota.org.

As the state organization continues to ponder its future, Quanrud said work in Rochester will remain vital to its mission.

"Rochester has been a huge part of what makes the state commission on national community service effective in Minnesota," she said. "We wouldn't be where we are without folks in Rochester supporting us."