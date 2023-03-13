AmeriCorps Week 2023 Celebrates Millions of Americans who Unite in Service

The annual week-long celebration of AmeriCorps members, alumni, AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers and programs began March 12

AmeriCorps Week 2023

During this week, AmeriCorps celebrates the millions of Americans ages 18 to 55+, who have served with AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors. In nearly 40,000 locations right now, more than 200,000 people serve as members or volunteers across all 50 states and territories. To join the celebration, follow AmeriCorps on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and join the conversation by sharing pictures and stories on Twitter, using #AmeriCorpsWeek.

WASHINGTON, DC, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 12-18, AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, celebrates AmeriCorps Week, and the millions of Americans who unite through service to address their communities most urgent needs. The annual celebration, observed the second full week of March, recognizes the more than 1.2 million Americans who have chosen to serve their country through AmeriCorps programs as well as thousands of AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers.

AmeriCorps members and volunteers have helped manage COVID-19 response, ensured students stay on track to graduate, combatted hunger and homelessness, responded to natural disasters, fought the opioid epidemic, helped seniors live independently, supported veterans and military families, and more over the past year.

For decades, AmeriCorps alumni, members and volunteers have become the next generation’s thought leaders, innovators and change-makers in global corporations, national social good organizations and public service fields. President Biden called upon Americans to unite through national service and volunteerism during the United We Stand Summit to counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety, putting forward a shared vision for a more united America that begins with service to others.

Over the past year, AmeriCorps programs have doubled down on and made marked progress to make service more accessible:

“Across the country, AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Senior volunteers continue to come together to bring hope, healing and possibility to communities when they need it most,” said AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith. “Not only do our members and volunteers have a transformational impact in our schools, community centers, food banks and great outdoors – but for decades, our alumni also have become the next generation’s innovators and change-makers in academia, global corporations, national social good organizations and public service fields. I’m grateful for the thousands of Americans – from elected officials to grateful neighbors – who will stand up this week and recognize the profound contribution of AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers.”

This week, Smith travels to AmeriCorps program sites and celebrate the achievements of members and volunteers across the nation. As the country’s Chief Service Officer, he also will lead national activities throughout the week:

Monday, March 13

AmeriCorps CEO in Phoenix, Ariz.

Nationally: #AmeriThanks Social Storm. Be a part of the storm by sharing our #AmeriThanks Social Storm post from your Twitter, Facebook and Instagram account.



Tuesday, March 14

AmeriCorps CEO in Provo, Utah

Nationally: Mayors Day, with local and state officials invited to issue proclamations declaring AmeriCorps Week.



Wednesday, March 15

Salt Lake City, Utah



Thursday, March 16

AmeriCorps CEO in Atlanta, Ga.

Nationally: Day of the “A”. Current members, volunteers and supporters are invited to show off their AmeriCorps gear by sharing on social media.



Friday, March 17

AmeriCorps CEO in Atlanta, Ga.

For more information about events, Mayors Day, “Day of the A” and ways to celebrate, visit AmeriCorps.gov/AmeriCorpsWeek.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/serve.

