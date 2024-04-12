AmeriLux plans $40 million expansion in De Pere. Here's what to know about the development

DE PERE - The AmeriLux Family of Companies plans to develop a $40 million, 500,000-square-foot expansion on city-owned land in De Pere’s newly developing east side business park.

De Pere’s City Council could vote later this month on a land sale and terms to provide AmeriLux more than $6 million in public financial support for a project in the 2000 block of Commerce Drive. The 22.5-acre site is located along a newly constructed segment of Commerce Drive and just over a mile south of the company’s current headquarters, at 1300 Enterprise Drive.

Larry Delo, De Pere's city administrator, during an April 9 committee meeting said the effort the city and AmeriLux put into the proposal will make it work for everyone involved and provide a "great addition to the business park and the community."

A conceptual rendering of AmeriLux International's proposed expansion in the 2000 block of Commerce Drive. The site is located in a newly-developed business park on De Pere's east side.

AmeriLux started with a focus on distributing and fabricating plastic sheet products and other building materials, but has grown into a family of companies that employs 235 people. The expansion represents a "win-win" that helps De Pere increase its tax base and positions the company and its workers to "chase their potential," said AmeriLux CEO and owner Kurt Voss.

"We are very bullish on De Pere. We know the Southern Bridge is coming, which will make the whole industrial park more accessible," Voss said. "We think we can maximize this lot to everyone’s benefit. From a strategic standpoint, this checks all the boxes and will continue to advance our enterprises forward."

De Pere manufacturer celebrates 20 years of growth

The expansion plan is the result of a lot of work with city officials in the last year, but it has come together just as AmeriLux celebrates 20 years of growth and expansion.

"It's humbling," said Voss. "It's a great story. I'm happy to have been a part of it."

Voss founded AmeriLux International in 2004 as a value-added distributor of building materials and plastic sheet products. The company buys, stores and sells quantities of building materials. It adds value by offering a variety of services, from as little as cutting plastic sheets to size for a customer all the way up to fabricating and assembling products.

Story continues

Since then, the family of companies has grown organically and via acquisitions:

AmeriLux Transportation was founded in 2010 to handle AmeriLux International's trucking needs and has grown from one truck to more than 30 trucks and drivers.

AmeriLux Logistics was founded in 2016 to ship, receive and warehouse materials and inventory for its clients, originally primarily AmeriLux, but its customer base has grown since then.

AmeriLux also acquired two companies: EZ PVC, a Las Vegas-based value-added distribution and manufacturer, and Shape Products, a Menomonie-based manufacturer of plastic window wells, window well covers and other items.

"This expansion will serve all of our entities under one roof," Voss said.

AmeriLux would add 500,000 square feet of distribution, manufacturing and office space in two buildings as part of an expansion proposed in De Pere.

What does AmeriLux plan to build?

Site plans and project descriptions indicate AmeriLux would construct a total of almost 500,000 square feet of space. A 355,000-square-foot building is located between the end of Profit Place and Commerce Drive and a second, 143,000-square-foot building would be located northeast of the first building along Commerce Drive.

To give you an idea of the size of the expansion, Voss said transportation, logistics and distribution operations currently occupy about 650,000 square feet of space.

The project's cost is estimated at about $40 million and would add about $35 million of assessed property value to the city's tax rolls. Trucking and distribution operations will occupy the majority of both new buildings, but some space will be used for manufacturing.

The two buildings' layout will enable the city to maintain an existing stormwater pipe that directs stormwater from parts of the East Industrial Park and new business park into a detention basin just north of where AmeriLux wants to build.

Deal includes $500,000 land sale and TIF assistance from De Pere

The De Pere Finance Committee on April 9 approved terms that call for AmeriLux to buy about 22.5 acres of land between Commerce Drive and Profit Place from the city for $500,000. The expansion site is part of a new general business park the city has developed in recent years in an area south of the East Industrial Park.

The city will provide almost $6.4 million in assistance via a tax incremental financing district to AmeriLux to improve the project’s viability. The assistance will take the form of a $175,000 site assembly grant to the company and a $6.2 million development assistance grant paid in installments of $3 million in 2025 and $3.2 million in 2026. The grant would be repaid by the new property tax revenue the facility generates.

A conceptual rendering of AmeriLux International's proposed expansion in the 2000 block of Commerce Drive in a newly-developing business park on De Pere's east side.

What’s the expansion project timeline?

The Finance Committee included a tentative timeline under which AmeriLux would start construction by Nov. 1 and complete the project by Dec. 31, 2025.

The timeline could change, of course. AmeriLux and city staff still need to work out the final terms and details of their agreement. The terms would have to be approved by the De Pere City Council.

How many new jobs will AmeriLux create in De Pere?

Project plans continue to take shape, but Voss estimates the expansion will create between 60 and 100 new jobs in the years after it is completed.

The jobs would be spread across AmeriLux businesses, so the need will include truck drivers, warehouse personnel, management, and general labor.

Voss said the company has focused on its culture and values as it competes for workers in a job market with more job openings than employees. The "A Team" culture statements encourage employees to find win-win opportunities, focus on results, look for ways to improve and to do the right things the right ways.

Voss said it's important for the company to live those ideals, too, by continuing to grow. He said the expansion project embodies those same ideas, too.

"From a community perspective, we worked long and hard with (the) city to find a win-win for everyone," Voss said. "We’re taking a lot in a strategic spot and maximizing their (tax) revenue forever and maximizing what it can do for our family of companies. I think we accomplished that."

Contact Jeff Bollier at (920) 431-8387 or jbollier@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JeffBollier.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: AmeriLux plans $40 million expansion, new jobs in De Pere