AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES DATE OF FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

1 min read
In this article:
ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") announced today that it intends to release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results in a press release after the market closes on Thursday, January 27, 2022. H. Palmer Proctor, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Nicole S. Stokes, Chief Financial Officer, and Jon S. Edwards, Chief Credit Officer, will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, January 28, 2022 to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions.

Ameris Bancorp logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ameris Bancorp)
Ameris Bancorp logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ameris Bancorp)

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (or 1-929-526-1599 for international participants). The conference call access code is 652601. A replay of the call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call until February 4, 2022. To listen to the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403. The conference replay access code is 554920. The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and the parent of Ameris Bank, a Georgia state-chartered bank. Ameris Bank currently has 165 branches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

For more information, contact:
Nicole S. Stokes
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 240-1514

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameris-bancorp-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301455928.html

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp

