AmerisourceBergen, TPG To Acquire OneOncology From General Atlantic For $2.1B

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) and TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) will acquire cancer services firm OneOncology from global growth equity company General Atlantic for $2.1 billion.

AmerisourceBergen will purchase a minority interest of 35% in OneOncology for approximately $685 million in cash. TPG will hold the remaining portion of the company.

The investment will strengthen AmerisourceBergen's solutions in the Specialty segment.

In addition, OneOncology's practice management services complement AmerisourceBergen's existing capabilities in inventory management, practice analytics, and clinical trial support.

Overall, the deal is expected to contribute "a few cents" to AmerisourceBergen's adjusted diluted EPS in the first 12 months following the closing.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of September 2023.

Price Action: ABC shares are down 0.18% at $164.18 on the last check Thursday, while TPG shares are trading 4.57% lower to $29.63.

