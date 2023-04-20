U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,129.96
    -24.56 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,788.27
    -108.74 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,059.56
    -97.67 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.67
    -15.77 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.29
    -1.87 (-2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    2,014.60
    +7.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0971
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5450
    -0.0570 (-1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2436
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2070
    -0.3880 (-0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,086.72
    -1,148.54 (-3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.06
    -15.55 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,902.61
    +3.84 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,657.57
    +50.81 (+0.18%)
     

AmerisourceBergen, TPG To Acquire OneOncology From General Atlantic For $2.1B

Nabaparna Bhattacharya
·1 min read

  • AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) and TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPGwill acquire cancer services firm OneOncology from global growth equity company General Atlantic for $2.1 billion.

  • AmerisourceBergen will purchase a minority interest of 35% in OneOncology for approximately $685 million in cash. TPG will hold the remaining portion of the company.

  • The investment will strengthen AmerisourceBergen's solutions in the Specialty segment.

  • In addition, OneOncology's practice management services complement AmerisourceBergen's existing capabilities in inventory management, practice analytics, and clinical trial support.

  • Overall, the deal is expected to contribute "a few cents" to AmerisourceBergen's adjusted diluted EPS in the first 12 months following the closing.

  • The transaction is expected to close by the end of September 2023.

  • Price Action: ABC shares are down 0.18% at $164.18 on the last check Thursday, while TPG shares are trading 4.57% lower to $29.63.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article AmerisourceBergen, TPG To Acquire OneOncology From General Atlantic For $2.1B originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.