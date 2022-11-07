U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

Ameritas appoints Udell, Wieseler to key leadership positions

·2 min read

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas has announced Kelly Wieseler as the new executive vice president, group, and Tina Udell as the new senior vice president, chief investment officer, Ameritas, and Ameritas Investment Partners president and chief executive officer. The two will be filling the roles vacated by Karen Gustin and Jim Mikus, who have both announced their plans to retire at the end of 2022.

Ameritas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameritas)
Ameritas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameritas)

Ameritas has announced that Kelly Wieseler and Tina Udell will be promoted to key leadership positions.

"Both Kelly and Tina are active in their professional organizations and the community. I look forward to seeing how they continue guiding the performance-oriented achievements happening in these important parts of our organization," said Bill Lester, president and CEO of Ameritas. "There is no doubt that we will miss Karen and Jim. They have made tremendous contributions to Ameritas during their long and successful careers. I wish them all the best."

Wieseler began his career at the company in 1997 as an actuarial associate and has held key position throughout his time in the organization. He was elected senior vice president, group chief actuary and underwriting for Ameritas in 2014.

Udell currently leads the corporate fixed income teams managing investment grade corporates, high yield and private placements. She has served in various investment positions at Ameritas since 1998.

About Ameritas®

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; and retirement plans; For more information, visit ameritas.com.

Contact: 
Derek Rayment, Sr. Media Relations Specialist
Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.
Phone: 402-467-7850
derek.rayment@ameritas.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritas-appoints-udell-wieseler-to-key-leadership-positions-301670617.html

SOURCE Ameritas

