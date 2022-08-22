U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,136.57
    -91.91 (-2.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,050.73
    -656.01 (-1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,379.32
    -325.90 (-2.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,913.92
    -43.42 (-2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.40
    -13.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    -0.21 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9937
    -0.0107 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0330
    +0.0440 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1758
    -0.0065 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4300
    +0.5000 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,116.99
    -306.54 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.55
    -7.40 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Ameritas retirement plans launches GoalWise(SM) the next technology for a personalized savings experience

·3 min read

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The retirement plans division of Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. is proud to announce a digital, interactive retirement savings and financial wellness platform, GoalWiseSM, to manage the end-to-end retirement savings journey. GoalWise offers a personalized, goal-based gamification experience for participants and insightful, targeted, event-driven communications and data trending for financial professionals and sponsors to better ensure a funded retirement. GoalWise is designed to engage key stakeholders in a digitally driven application to promote financial literacy, wellness and higher savings rates through interactive education and guidance.

Ameritas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameritas)
Ameritas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameritas)

The retirement plans division of Ameritas is proud to announce a digital retirement savings platform, GoalWise(SM).

Ameritas retirement plans partnered with iJoin to deliver a robust, integrated technology solution with single sign on capabilities providing a cafeteria-style approach to offering multiple managed account solutions, draw down strategies and voluntary benefits including emergency savings accounts to retirement plan participants. GoalWise will expand to offer financial literacy support services including budgeting, debt management, other savings tools and protection products wrapped in a holistic financial wellness approach.

"We are committed to helping Americans achieve a funded retirement, reduce financial stress and live healthier lives. GoalWise brings an entire suite of services and products that help people save and retire in a manner that meets participants where they want, on their schedule with digital or human interaction. The integrated, technology stack offers solutions that can be scaled while remaining flexible to meet future market demand with competitive pricing particularly down market," said Jim Kais, executive vice president, retirement plans, at Ameritas.

Steve McCoy, iJoin's chief executive officer added, "We're excited to partner with Ameritas retirement plans to support the important role financial professionals play in driving plan performance and, ultimately, plan success. We have a shared focus on evolving a goal-based participant experience that makes engagement more natural and likely to produce better outcomes."

Ameritas retirement plans serves the industry's main street market businesses, governmental and non-profit entities through all licensed financial intermediaries, brokers and registered investment advisors. Ameritas retirement plans with iJoin presents a well-differentiated retirement plan model that aligns the personalization attributes to a meaningful retirement journey.

To learn more, call 800-923-2732 or contact RPSales@ameritas.com.

About Ameritas® 
Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

About LDI-MAP, LLC (dba iJoin)
The iJoin team is committed to personalizing retirement success™ and making it easy for millions of savers to get on a path to better retirement outcomes. As a financial technology partner to the retirement plan industry, iJoin's goal-based retirement plan experience helps people immediately understand their retirement funding need and encourages action to get on track. iJoin supports financial advisors and recordkeepers with actionable data and tools to more effectively engage both employers and their employees. LDI-MAP (d.b.a. iJoin) is a registered investment advisor with the State of Arizona – 14646 N. Kierland Boulevard, Suite 125 Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Learn more at ijoinsuccess.com.

Contact:
Derek Rayment, Sr. Media Relations Specialist
Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.
Phone: 402-467-7850
derek.rayment@ameritas.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritas-retirement-plans-launches-goalwisesm-the-next-technology-for-a-personalized-savings-experience-301610085.html

SOURCE Ameritas

Recommended Stories

  • AMC stock tumbles premarket ahead of $APE debut

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss AMC stock performance ahead of its $APE listing debut.

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • $600K May Not Go As Far in Retirement As You'd Think

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split

    The stock market is having a tough day on Monday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is leading the way lower. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq was down 259 points, or about 2%, to 12,447. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a strong performer in the Nasdaq over the past several years, but it isn't helping the index's cause on Monday, as the stock is down more than 2%.

  • Apple employees claim they’re doing ‘exceptional work’ remotely as Tim Cook orders them back. They’re probably wrong

    A petition demanding “location flexible work” began circulating among Apple workers over the weekend.

  • Amazon joins UnitedHealth and CVS in the bid for Signify Health

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses news that Amazon has joined the bidding for Signify Health.

  • Occidental Petroleum stock falls after Buffett not expected to buy majority stake

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for OXY after reports suggest Warren Buffett will not acquire a controlling stake in the stock.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions

    Some investors will be getting a bit of money back soon, the result of a big settlement between financial firm Vanguard and the Massachusetts Secretary of State. The $6.25 million settlement has to do with allegations that the firm failed … Continue reading → The post Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    Many growth stocks have fallen out of favor this year as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds have driven investors toward cheaper value plays. If you've got $3,000 to invest, you could buy a few shares of promising growth stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and there's a chance they will double within a few years. To address those issues, a new generation of cybersecurity players challenged the industry leaders with subscription-based cloud services that don't require any on-site appliances.

  • Beware of a ‘bear trap’ retreat in stocks after the big summer rally, strategists warn

    It looks like a “bear trap” may be lurking in this summer’s big bounce for the stock market, one that could lead to painful losses for investors, Glenmede strategists warned in a Monday report. Investors already appear to be reconsidering some factors of this summer’s powerful rebound, including rethinking hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates as aggressively as previously thought. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has been hitting resistance after gaining nearly 17% from its mid-June low, and focus lately has turned to whether recent gains for equities could quickly fizzle, confirming a bear-market bounce.

  • 11 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best artificial intelligence stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the introduction and detailed analysis of the artificial intelligence market, go to 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy Now. Artificial intelligence is defined as the intelligence displayed by machines, while natural intelligence is the term coined […]

  • APE Stock Halted, Slides; AMC Plummets In Volatile Open For New Dividend Share

    "The value of your AMC investment will be the combination of your AMC shares and your new APE units," said CEO Adam Aron.

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksStock Losses Deepen as Traders Shun Risky Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleSeized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Lo

  • Signify Health stock pops on potential Amazon bid

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports indicating that Amazon may bid to acquire Signifiy Health.

  • The Smart Way Investors Can Retire at 55

    A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Bought 3 New Supercharged Growth Stocks

    You won't find all of the Oracle of Omaha's holdings in Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing.

  • These 16 Investors Collect $2.7 Billion A Year In Dividends Alone

    Investors gained a new appreciation for S&P 500 dividend stocks this year. But few investors love dividends as much as some.