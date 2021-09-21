AmeriVet Raises Capital in Support of Veterans, Adds Joseph B. Anderson, Jr., to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriVet Securities, Inc., (AVI) announced today that the firm has raised an additional $1.5 million in equity to strengthen its balance sheet and support AVI's mission to recruit and hire veterans.

"It's important for us to continually strengthen our balance sheet," said Mercedes Elias, Co-CEO at AVI. "This allows us to consistently meet the needs of our clients and support the veteran community, which is integral to our business plan and our mission."

In addition, AVI announced that Joseph B. Anderson, Jr., Chairman and CEO of TAG Holdings, LLC, has joined the AVI Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Joseph B. Anderson, Jr.

Mr. Anderson is a native of Topeka, Kansas. He attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he was one of four African American students in his class. He graduated in 1965 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. After graduation, he commanded troops in the 82nd Airborne Division and served two tours with the 1st Calvary Division in Vietnam.

While leading the 1st Calvary Division, his 33-man platoon was followed by a French film crew while embedded in Vietnam. A documentary film was subsequently released in 1967 called "The Anderson Platoon." The film has won multiple awards, including an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 1968.

"Joseph is an exceptional leader, mentor and friend with an unparalleled business sense and a deep understanding in the importance of supporting veterans," said Bob Jones, President of AVI, U.S. Air Force veteran and former Vietnam Prisoner of War. "We are honored to add his expertise our board."

In addition to his military service, Mr. Anderson was selected as a White House Fellow, working as the Special Assistant to the Secretary of Commerce, Juanita Kreps.

Following his work with Secretary Kreps, he began a career with General Motors in Detroit, Michigan. After 13 years with the company, Mr. Anderson left to become President and CEO of Composite Energy Management Systems, Inc., and later acquired controlling interest in Chivas Products Limited, both of which are privately held companies. He is the majority owner, Chairman and CEO of TAG Holdings, LLC, which owns several manufacturing, service and technology-based companies based in North America.

"AmeriVet Securities is a unique firm with an unrivaled passion for veterans," said Mr. Anderson. "I'm excited to continue making an impact in the Diversity and Inclusion space, and proud to be part of a team that comes together every day to serve the veteran community."

Mr. Anderson currently resides in Michigan and serves on multiple boards throughout the area.

About AmeriVet Securities, Inc.

AmeriVet Securities, Inc., is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business broker-dealer that specializes in Capital Markets, Public Finance, Institutional Agency Trading, Loan Sales and Investment Banking. Established in 1994, AmeriVet is dedicated to providing the highest level of service in the industry, while providing meaningful employment opportunities to post 9/11 military veterans.

