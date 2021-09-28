U.S. markets open in 8 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,434.25
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,795.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,170.50
    -24.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.70
    +5.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.11
    +0.66 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.00
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1707
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3710
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1510
    +0.1730 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,677.37
    -1,372.86 (-3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,058.59
    -42.93 (-3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,140.41
    -99.65 (-0.33%)
     

Ameriwest Lithium Awarded Lithium Clay Rights in Arizona

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ameriwest Lithium Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (“Ameriwest” or the “Company”) (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AWLIF) (FSE: 5HV0), a North American lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has it has been awarded seven exploration permits by the Arizona State Land Department to allow the Company to explore for prospective lithium-bearing clays located on lands in west-central Arizona. The property totals nearly 2,859 acres (1,157 hectares) in Yavapai County. Ameriwest refers to the prospect as the Thompson Valley Hectorite Deposit (“Thompson Valley” or the “Property”).

David Watkinson, President and CEO of Ameriwest stated, “We are pleased to make this, the fourth of a series of lithium exploration properties recently staked by the Company in the United States. This deposit represents prospective lithium sedimentary mineralization with surface or near-surface exposure of lithium-bearing clays, with historic grades reported as comparable to those found in similar sedimentary deposits found in Clayton Valley, NV. Ameriwest’s technical team has put together a series of high-quality exploration properties in an extremely short period of time and each of these properties holds promise for the discovery of lithium and, with exploration success, the potential delineation of mineral resources.”

Surface clay deposits were initially discovered in the area in the mid-1950’s by Joseph Lyles and became known as the “White Hills” deposits. The deposits contain bentonite (montmorillonite) and hectorite clays. The deposits have also been sampled historically and are known to contain lithium. Exploration data from the 1960’s shows lithium content of the bentonite ranges from 0.3 to 0.5% Li2O (1,400 to 2,300 ppm Li), which is similar to the lithium contents for other lithium-clay projects located further north in Arizona (Source: Lithium Bearing Bentonite Deposit, Yavapai County, Arizona, J. J. Norton, Geology Survey Research, 1965). Note that these are historic samples taken prior to the implementation of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”), QA/QC procedures are unknown, and Ameriwest’s geologists cannot verify the results. The results do indicate the presence of lithium and warrant the need for additional exploration to evaluate the deposits.

Mining operations in the area began in 1985 at the adjacent Lyles Hectorite Mine and it was reported that a few truckloads of the white clay were shipped per year for limited use as a viscosifier for cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The mine is currently owned and operated by Vanderbilt Minerals, LLC, a subsidiary of R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Company, a private industrial minerals and chemical company that has operated since 1916 and produces and sells industrial minerals and chemicals on a world-wide basis.

The Lyles Mine is located on a State mineral lease adjacent to Ameriwest’s lithium’s mineral leases and exploration permits. The deposits are shallow, occurring at or near surface, perhaps under a sandy or hard caliche layer. It has been reported that the overall clay sequence is 70 feet (21 m) thick, containing a hectorite bed with a thickness ranging from 8 to 35 feet (2.4 to 11 m). This is supported by an older reference that indicates a thickness of over 40 feet (12 m) as a relatively uniform deposit over the area. Note that the vicinity of Ameriwest’s Property adjacent to the Lyles Mine does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined. No mineral resources or reserves have yet been delineated on the Property.

Ameriwest will be moving towards a field exploration program of geologic mapping and surface sampling to better define the extent and grade of the deposit. The location has good access and is not far from State Highway 93. A county road passes directly through the prospect in an area known as Thompson Valley. The lands are 120 miles (190 km) north of Phoenix, and a large copper mine is found near Bagdad, AZ 35 miles (56 km) to the northwest.

Greg Bell, P.E. (Arizona), a qualified person under the NI 43-101 instrument, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Ameriwest invites interested stakeholders and shareholders alike to contact our investor relations team or visit our website and sign-up for regular news alerts which will help provide timely updates of ongoing activities. Company management believes strongly in regular communications, updates, and reports from the field, as an important aspect of developing informative and useful engagement as the Company continues to help explore and develop the exciting and rapidly evolving lithium sector.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

David Watkinson
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Invictus Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (604) 343-8661
info@ameriwestlithium.com
https://ameriwestlithium.com/

About Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AWLIF) (FSE: 5HV0)

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration company with a focus on identifying strategic lithium mineral resource projects for exploration and development. The Company is currently focused on exploring Nevada’s Deer Musk East property, located in the prolific Clayton Valley, totalling 5,600 acres, the Railroad Valley property, totalling 6,200 acres and Edwards Creek Valley totalling 16,940 acres. Additionally, Ameriwest’s current resource portfolio includes the ESN Project, located in White Pine County, Nevada, and the Koster Dam property, located in the Clinton Mining Division of British Columbia, in which Ameriwest has a 45% interest.

For more information visit: https://ameriwestlithium.com/.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company’s strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Jumped on Monday

    Shares of cruise line stocks had a great start to the week, with the industry climbing by the high single digits in trading on Monday. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) were up as much as 7.7%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was up 5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rose 4.8% at its peak. The jump in shares was impressive given that the market overall was flat and the biggest mover was oil (an expense for cruise lines), rising 1.9%.

  • Tesla Isn’t Acting Like a Growth Stock. Something Is Going On.

    Bond yields rose and tech stocks fell, but shares of Elon Musk's EV maker gained. The stock behaved more like shares of Ford or General Motors.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Bitcoin could rise 10 times in price but I just don’t care, says JPMorgan CEO

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that Bitcoin may rise 10 times in price in the next five years. The long-term Bitcoin critic also warned that it would be foolhardy to borrow money to buy Bitcoin.

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock?

    Sometimes an inheritance includes more than a house or an heirloom vase. Investors can choose to pass down to their heirs financial securities like stocks. Determining the value of such a bequest is vital. Without the proper calculations or procedures, … Continue reading → The post What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ With the Safest Payouts

    When we took Simply Safe Dividends’ safety rankings and applied them to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, we learned that the best-yielding among the top scorers are mostly lagging behind the market. Plus, AT has a low safety score and earlier this year announced a dividend cut as part of an asset sale.

  • Monday’s meme-stock action was all about renewable energy and faded smiles

    In addition to the Securities and Exchange Commission charging two traders for wash trading GameStop and other meme stocks, “The Big Short” investor-turned-GameStop mega-bull Michael Burry tweeted — then deleted — an acknowledgment that he had been subpoenaed by the SEC as part of its investigation into January’s manic short squeeze on the stock. AMC Entertainment (AMC) had a rougher case of “The Mondays,” as the theater chain’s shares finished down to start the week, possibly due in part to Disney (DIS) Chief Executive Bob Chapek saying publicly on Friday that his company is no longer committing to exclusive theatrical releases after 2021. A big recent trend for retail investors has been playing in the shorted and ever-deeper pool of green-energy stocks.

  • Bank stocks are cheap — here are the 20 best players in the industry

    Bank stocks have soared during 2021, but are still trading lower than usual to the market as a whole.

  • Crypto is ‘in the early stages’ of a ‘long-term upward trend’: Analyst

    The vast majority of money managers remain cautious on cryptocurrency investing, despite some big name investors putting their money behind digital coins, according to one analyst.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough 2020. But the stock does have some perks. Is it a buy?

  • Dell Is About to Become a Great Dividend Stock

    Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders are about to realize a corporate event they've been looking forward to for over a year now: the tax-free spinoff of Dell's 80.6% stake in virtualization software company VMware (NYSE: VMW). Dell's stock has already done quite well in 2021, up more than 40% on the year, in anticipation of the move. Last week, management held an analyst day, touting its outlook for the core business, as well as the future implementation of a large share repurchase plan and initiation of what looks to be a hefty future dividend.