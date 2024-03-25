Ames Department Stores to reopen across the US after all locations closed in 2002: What to know

Ames Department Stores is making a comeback.

"Returning in 2026," reads a message on the the store's website, which outlines company leaders' plan to open dozens of locations across the United States after closing up shop more than two decades ago.

Ames will also open seven distribution centers near 35 new brick and mortar Ames locations to handle deliveries, according to its website.

Based in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, the former chain of discount stores shuttered its stores in October 2002 after more than four decades of operation. Ames shut down more than 300 department stores, leaving 21,500 employees jobless, a year after it filed for U.S. bankruptcy-court protection, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

A former Ames department store in Middletown, Connecticut.

When is Ames Department Store opening new locations?

Ames announced locations will open starting in June 2026.

The company said the initial wave of 35 stores are expected to open by late 2027, with more to be added in 2028.

In addition, the new locations will have an "Ames Cafe," the company wrote, and some stores will have a pharmacy.

The company could not immediately be reached by USA TODAY on Monday to say where the new 35 locations will be opened.

Ames will offer online ordering and home delivery

The former retailer also wrote it's creating a new website to enable online ordering and home delivery.

Why did Ames go out of business?

The company, run by former chairman and CEO Joseph R. Ettore, "started to bleed after Walmart and Target began setting up shop in its backyard in the 1990s," the Wall Street Journal previously reported.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ames Department Stores coming back: Locations to reopen across US