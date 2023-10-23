Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.27

The board of Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of November, with investors receiving $0.27 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.0%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Ames National's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Ames National has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on Ames National's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 74%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, could fall by 2.6% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could reach 80%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Ames National Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.60 total annually to $1.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. In the last five years, Ames National's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 2.6% per annum. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

Our Thoughts On Ames National's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Ames National has been making. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance.

