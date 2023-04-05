Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.27

The board of Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of May, with investors receiving $0.27 per share. This means the annual payment is 5.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Ames National's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Ames National has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Ames National's payout ratio of 51% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 7.8% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 49% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Ames National Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.60 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.08. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.1% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

We Could See Ames National's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Ames National has been growing its earnings per share at 7.8% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like Ames National's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Ames National might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Ames National in our latest insider ownership analysis. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

