Amesite Announces "Top 5 Elements of Successful Professional Training" Webinar Hosted by World's Largest Talent Development Association

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Founder & CEO of Amesite, to present on Wednesday, October 13 at 2:00 PM ET

DETROIT, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), the leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit and government agency learning and upskilling, announced today its Founder & CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, will be delivering a webinar hosted by the Association for Talent Development (ATD), the world's largest talent development association, on Wednesday, October 13 from 2:00 - 3:00 PM ET.

Amesite Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Amesite)

"We now know that organizations who digitalize see greater success including increased profitability, exponential growth and happier workforces," said Ann Marie. "According to an ATD study – 77 percent of managers were virtual by the end of 2020, compared to 21 percent before the COVID-19 pandemic. I am pleased to share 5 practical ways in which organizations can effectively train their workforces – ultimately increasing morale and bolstering productivity."

Flexible, digitalized work is here to stay, and as technology advances, the need for quick and effective upskilling is constant. Organizations must adopt upskilling programs that allow people to gain the skills to perform, build the relationships to excel, and have fulfilling work and personal lives. Today, companies have a unique opportunity to create equitable and effective cultures and drive incredible success.

Register for the webinar here.

Join the session and learn to:

Help your team by using data and insights on the future of work and technology.

Maximize your ROI, workforce productivity, and business growth.

Leverage platforms using powerful AI to upskill your workforce quickly and with ease.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit

Story continues

https://amesite.com/

.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

RedChip Companies Inc.

Dave Gentry, CEO

dave@redchip.com

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

(or) 407-491-4498

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amesite-announces-top-5-elements-of-successful-professional-training-webinar-hosted-by-worlds-largest-talent-development-association-301396372.html

SOURCE Amesite