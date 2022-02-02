U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

Amesite Becomes a Microsoft Customer Story

·2 min read
  • AMST

DETROIT, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST), a leading artiﬁcial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, nonproﬁt, and government agency learning and upskilling, announces today that Microsoft has released a Microsoft Customer Story about Amesite's successful migration to Azure infrastructure – in just two months. Amesite increased delivery speeds in launches by 60%, and now delivers scalable, branded services to customers on Azure in less than 24h.

Amesite Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Amesite)

"We fully took advantage of the tools in Azure to benefit our customers," said Amesite Founder and CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry. "Our customers need scalability, security, and speed."

Read Amesite's full Microsoft Customer Story here.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers the world's most effective online learning systems for employees, students, and job seekers. Artiﬁcial intelligence drives the platform: Amesite delivers clean, accessible interfaces, best-in-class technology, and unparalleled scalability and integration capabilities. Our partners give us the best reviews in the industry, with customer-branded learning community environments that integrate with your existing tools – and deliver outstanding results. The future of learning is here: Amesite delivers systems for businesses, universities, non-proﬁts, and government agencies, branded to you, in as little as 24h. For more information, visit https://amesite.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's ﬁlings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
info@amesite.com
516-222-2560

Media Contact:
Jules Abraham
Julesa@COREIR.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amesite-becomes-a-microsoft-customer-story-301473468.html

SOURCE Amesite

