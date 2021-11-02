U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

Amesite Inc. Announces Live Interview on Bloomberg Radio's Bloomberg Markets Segment

·2 min read
In this article:
Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Founder & CEO of Amesite, to be interviewed on Wednesday, November 3 at 10:32 AM ET

DETROIT, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), the leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit and government agency learning and upskilling, announced today its Founder & CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, will be interviewed live on Bloomberg Radio's Bloomberg Markets segment, the world's only global 24-hour business radio station with more than 2,700 journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. Dr. Sastry will be interviewed by Matt Miller and Paul Sweeney on Wednesday, November 3, at 10:32 AM ET.

Amesite Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Amesite)
Amesite Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Amesite)

"I look forward to speaking with Matt and Paul on Wednesday about the future of work," said Ann Marie. "Mercer, an HR and workplace benefits consulting firm performed a survey of 800 employers and 94% stated that work productivity was the same or higher since employees started working remotely. Technological advancements enable new ways of working and in-demand workers are demanding more flexibility, resulting in higher job efficiency and better outcomes for companies."

DATE

November 3, 2021

TIME

10:32 AM ET

LOCATION

Listen Here LIVE

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

RedChip Companies Inc.
Dave Gentry, CEO
dave@redchip.com
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
(or) 407-491-4498

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amesite-inc-announces-live-interview-on-bloomberg-radios-bloomberg-markets-segment-301413698.html

SOURCE Amesite

