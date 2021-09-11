Amesite to Sponsor and Present at Michigan Works! Annual Conference

U.S. markets closed

3 min read
DETROIT, Sept. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST), an artificial intelligence software company providing advanced A.I. powered online learning ecosystems for business and higher education, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Michigan Works! Association Annual Conference event taking place September 13 – 15, 2021.

Amesite Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Amesite)
Amesite Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Amesite)

The Michigan Works! Association is a statewide association that "influences, educates, and inspires actions that keeps Michigan working." The members of the association assist both job seekers and employers with training, education, business development, and access to employment opportunities.

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Founder and CEO of Amesite Inc, will be participating in the "Breaking Down Barriers for Women in the Workplace" panel discussion on September 15 from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. ET.

Dr. Sastry, a successful tech entrepreneur, award-winning former Professor, and two-time Presidential honoree, has commented widely on online learning and the future of work, including appearances and commentary on CNBC, Yahoo! Finance, Fox Business, Forbes and Business Insider. Amesite Inc has been recognized with multiple workplace and technology awards and has delivered learning systems to upskill employees and student learners across business, university, and government sectors.

"Flexible, digitalized work offers incredible opportunities to enable more people to enter and remain in the workforce," said Dr. Sastry. "It is important that we create workplace policies and create upskilling opportunities that make it possible for people to meet their family, community and personal needs while also experiencing fulfilling work lives. I am pleased to offer some perspectives with the other panelists at Michigan Works! Annual Conference, and importantly, to offer some best practices on how many workplaces are creating equitable, effective cultures."

Event: "Breaking Down Barriers for Women in the Workplace" Panel
Date: September 15, 2021
Time: 9:00 - 10:00 AM ET

Register to watch the presentation and discussions HERE.

Summary of Michigan Works! Annual Conference

Michigan's signature workforce development conference will take place virtually Sept. 13 – 15, 2021. Michigan's signature workforce development conference offers dynamic keynote presentations, a wide array of professional development opportunities, and plenty of time for networking.

About Michigan Works! Association

Michigan Works! Association is the state's primary workforce development association. Established in 1987, the Michigan Works! Association fosters high-quality employment and training programs serving employers and workers by providing support activities and a forum for information exchange for Michigan's talent development system.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multibillion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

RedChip Companies Inc.
Dave Gentry, CEO
dave@redchip.com
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
(or) 407-491-4498

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amesite-to-sponsor-and-present-at-michigan-works-annual-conference-301373562.html

SOURCE Amesite

