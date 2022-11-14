U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

AMETEK Appoints Jose Munoz Vice President, Operational Excellence

·2 min read

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the appointment of Jose Munoz as Vice President, Operational Excellence.

Mr. Munoz will be responsible for accelerating AMETEK's operational excellence efforts, including driving continued process improvements, optimizing our global manufacturing footprint, and leading our Kaizen and Black Belt training initiatives. Jose will also continue to support the expansion of our global sustainability initiatives across our operations.

"We are very excited to announce Jose's promotion to this important role," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Jose is an excellent fit for this position given his strong leadership skills, deep operational experience, and knowledge of AMETEK's Growth Model. We look forward to Jose playing a key role in the continued development and growth of AMETEK's operational excellence efforts."

Mr. Munoz joined AMETEK in 2006 and has held several positions of increasing responsibility including Division Director, Supply Chain and Operational Excellence for the Instrumentation & Specialty Controls Division and Division Vice President for our Power Systems & Instruments Division. Most recently, he was the Group Vice President of Supply Chain and Operational Excellence for the Metrology and Materials Analysis businesses. Prior to joining AMETEK, Mr. Munoz held Plant Management, Lean, OPEX and supply chain roles with Eaton.

Mr. Munoz has a Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of Liverpool, a Master of Science degree in Supply Chain Management from the University of San Diego, a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix, and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Puerto Rico.

Corporate Profile
AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2021 sales of $5.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Contact:
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer
kevin.coleman@ametek.com
Phone: 610.889.5247

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ametek-appoints-jose-munoz-vice-president-operational-excellence-301675978.html

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.

