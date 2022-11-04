U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend

·1 min read

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022.

This fourth quarter dividend is payable December 23, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 7, 2022.

Corporate Profile
AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2021 sales of $5.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Contact:
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer
kevin.coleman@ametek.com
Phone: 610-889-5247

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ametek-declares-quarterly-dividend-301668323.html

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.

