AMEX Announces C$33.7 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

PI Financial Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amex Exploration Inc. (“Amex” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AMX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, 7,000,000 flow-through common shares (the “Flow-Through Shares”) of the Company, at a price per Flow-Through Share of $4.82 (the “Issue Price”), for gross proceeds of C$33,740,000 (the "Offering").

The Flow-Through Shares will qualify as “flow-through shares” (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec)).

The Company has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 15% Flow-Through Shares to cover over-allotments, exercisable in whole or in part at any time prior to the closing date of the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used for general exploration expenditures on Amex’s properties located in Quebec.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about February 15, 2022, or such other date as agreed between the Company and the underwriters, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the Offering, the underwriters will receive on closing of the Offering a cash commission of 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, other than for purchasers on a president’s list, for which a cash fee of 3.0% of the aggregate proceeds of the Flow-Through Shares will be paid. The same commission shall be paid to the underwriters in connection with any Flow-Through Shares issued or sold pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ option.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Amex
Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

For further information please contact:
Victor Cantore
President and Chief Executive Officer
Amex Exploration: (514) 866-8209

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” and “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the use of proceeds. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words “will”, “should”, “continue”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “to earn”, “to have’, “plan” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to obtain any necessary regulatory approvals, the termination of the agreement governing the Offering, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.


