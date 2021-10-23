U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4800
    -0.5080 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,009.05
    +180.35 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

AMEX CEO Says Crypto Is Unlikely a Threat to Traditional Credit Cards

Michael Bellusci
·1 min read

Traditional credit card payments will hold firm amid the growth of cryptocurrencies, American Express CEO Stephen Squeri predicted on the company’s third-quarter earnings call Friday.

  • Unlike crypto, traditional credit cards offer clients rewards, service, ability for disputing charges, along with the ability to extend credit, Squeri said.

  • Squeri said he sees cryptocurrency much more as an asset class at this time, adding clients don’t use AMEX to “buy stock” and doesn’t see them focusing on buying crypto either.

  • Squeri said he sees a role for digital currencies, however, adding they can make cross-border payments “a lot more seamless”

  • Currently, AMEX’s biggest role in the space is in the NFT and stablecoins universes, Squeri said, citing the card’s usage to buy digital collectibles such as NBA Top Shot.

Read more: American Express Invests in Institutional Trading Platform FalconX

