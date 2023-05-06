AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (AMS:AMG) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.40

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.'s (AMS:AMG) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.40 on 11th of May. This takes the annual payment to 2.1% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 26.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 9.0% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from $0.217 total annually to $0.861. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 19% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has been growing its earnings per share at 27% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

