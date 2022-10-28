U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
·3 min read
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

Amsterdam, 28 October 2022 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at approximately 17:00 CET. AMG will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2022 at 15:00 CET (15:00 GMT / 10:00AM EDT) on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. The call-in information is as follows:

Europe                                44 (0) 33 0551 0200
Europe (toll free)                 0808 109 0700
North America                     1 212 999 6659
North America (toll free)      1 866 966 5335

When prompted, tell the operator you are dialing in for “AMG earnings” and you will be directed onto the call. The conference call will be available on the website www.amg-nv.com within twenty-four hours following completion of the call.

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Clean Energy Materials segment combines AMG’s recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG Clean Energy Materials segment spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment combines AMG’s leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals segment consists of AMG’s mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.        +1 610 975 4979
Michele Fischer
mfischer@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are “forward looking”. Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG’s plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG’s competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG’s business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.

Attachment


