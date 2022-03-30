U.S. markets closed

AMG and Affiliates Donate More than $1.7 Million Toward Aid for Ukrainian Humanitarian Crisis

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.
·2 min read

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG), a leading partner to active independent investment management firms globally, today announced that more than $1.7 million has been raised in support of charitable organizations providing humanitarian aid in Ukraine or to Ukrainian refugees, across individual giving by AMG and Affiliate employees as well as gift-matching by The AMG Charitable Foundation and AMG. AMG recently extended a gift-matching commitment to all of its Affiliates’ employees in addition to leading its own internal giving campaign. The majority of the funds will support Revived Soldiers Ukraine, Nova Ukraine, United Help Ukraine, Direct Relief, CARE, and Americares, providing medical relief, food, water, and other forms of humanitarian aid to Ukrainians; numerous other organizations providing similar relief have also been supported.

About AMG
AMG is a leading partner to independent active investment management firms globally. AMG’s strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in a diverse array of high-quality independent partner-owned firms, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across AMG’s unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. AMG’s innovative partnership approach enables each Affiliate’s management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational and investment autonomy. In addition, AMG offers its Affiliates growth capital, global distribution, and other strategic value-added capabilities, which enhance the long-term growth of these independent businesses, and enable them to align equity incentives across generations of principals to build enduring franchises. As of December 31, 2021, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $814 billion across a broad range of return-oriented strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.amg.com.

Investor Relations:
Anjali Aggarwal

Media Relations:
Ann Imes

(617) 747-3300
ir@amg.com
pr@amg.com


