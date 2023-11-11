AMG Critical Materials' (AMS:AMG) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at AMG Critical Materials (AMS:AMG) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on AMG Critical Materials is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$287m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$462m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, AMG Critical Materials has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average of 11% it's much better.

roce

In the above chart we have measured AMG Critical Materials' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering AMG Critical Materials here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For AMG Critical Materials Tell Us?

AMG Critical Materials is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 19%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 67% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at AMG Critical Materials thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From AMG Critical Materials' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that AMG Critical Materials is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 46% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

AMG Critical Materials does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

