U.S. markets open in 8 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,936.25
    +11.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,399.00
    +87.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,153.75
    +49.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,820.30
    +11.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.67
    +1.80 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.50
    +3.90 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.16
    +0.27 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9951
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.99
    +0.43 (+1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0045 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.9260
    +0.3510 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,774.87
    -46.48 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.37
    +0.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.43
    +6.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,640.94
    +21.33 (+0.08%)
     

AMG Lithium Signs Binding Multiyear Agreement to Supply Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide with EcoPro, the Holding Company of Cathode Materials Manufacturer EcoPro BM

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
·3 min read
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.


Amsterdam, 6 September 2022 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") announces its wholly owned subsidiary, AMG Lithium GmbH of Frankfurt (“AMG Lithium”), has signed a binding supply agreement ("Agreement") with Korean company EcoPro ("EcoPro"), for an initial three-year term. AMG Lithium will supply EcoPro with battery-grade lithium hydroxide from its plant in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany, which is recently under construction and scheduled to start commissioning in Q3 2023.

Under the Agreement, AMG Lithium will deliver a minimum of 5,000 tonnes per annum (“tpa”) of battery-grade lithium hydroxide to EcoPro BM’s cathode materials production plant in Debrecen, Hungary. The contract includes an option for additional volumes.

Initial quantities for qualification purposes are scheduled to be delivered in late 2023 – with regular quantities to follow in 2024.

AMG Lithium plans to produce an annual amount of 20,000 tpa of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in the first module in Bitterfeld-Wolfen with four additional modules planned to achieve a total annual production capacity of 100,000 tpa.

“We are happy to have reached this Agreement to supply EcoPro’s European cathode materials plant out of our Bitterfeld refinery. We are looking forward to growing our future business with EcoPro with additional quantities and potentially dedicating an entire module on an exclusive basis,” said Stefan Scherer, CEO of AMG Lithium.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.
AMG Clean Energy Materials segment combines AMG’s recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG Clean Energy Materials segment spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment combines AMG’s leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals segment consists of AMG’s mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.        +1 610 975 4979
Michele Fischer
mfischer@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are “forward looking”. Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG’s plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG’s competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG’s business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise; Oil Prices Rally On Surprise OPEC+ Move, Russia News

    Futures were mixed with the U.S. stock market closed Monday. Oil prices jumped as OPEC+ cut production. Russia won't restore European natural gas flows.

  • Strong Insider Buying Makes These 2 Stocks Attractive

    Profitable investing is all about making the right choices and finding the stocks to build a portfolio that will generate positive returns no matter what happens. The challenge now can be summed up in the range of headwinds pushing against the markets. Investors have to contend with high inflation, and the prospect of higher rates going forward, as Fed chair Powell has indicated that the central bank’s priority will be to tame it. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities to seek out in t

  • Here’s what Morgan Stanley says will fuel another decline in stocks

    Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson says there's more pain in store, but for a different reason.

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Falling. Why Analysts Say a ‘Massive Capitulation’ Is Coming.

    While stock and bond markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday in the U.S., the 24/7 nature of crypto means no respite from volatility.

  • ‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment

    In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness is marking a final leg lower in the bear cycle, and a bullish opportunity for long-term investors,” Wald recently explained. “In the post-war era, the majority of bear cycles have been long

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue

    Two indicators with a successful history of calling bottoms provide a range of where the S&P 500 could eventually bounce.

  • Asian stocks rise on China stimulus, upcoming rate action

    Asian shares rose on Tuesday morning after China pledged to make renewed efforts to boost its economy on Monday, while investors pinned hope on more clarity ahead of a number of central bank meetings. MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.47%, with China's benchmark CSI300 Index and Hang Seng Index opening up 0.2% each. Chinese policymakers signalled a renewed sense of urgency on Monday for steps to shore up a flagging economy, saying this quarter was a critical time for policy action as evidence pointed to a further loss of economic momentum.

  • Exclusive-Deal partner for Trump's Truth Social fails to get backing for SPAC extension -sources

    The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates the former U.S. president's Truth Social app, stands to receive from Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that inked a deal last October to take TMTG public. Digital World had been hoping that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is reviewing its disclosures on the deal, would have given its blessing by now for the transaction to proceed.

  • Smoking weed is now more popular than smoking tobacco in the US — here are 3 simple ways to profit from the big green wave

    The industry is still budding.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Caxton Associates LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s performance and investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Caxton Associates LP. Bruce Kovner founded Caxton Associates in 1983. The global macro hedge […]

  • Stocks Mixed; Treasury Yields Rise as Oil Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fluctuated, while US equity futures rose on Tuesday amid a dip in the dollar, as sentiment continued to be tested by central banks tightening monetary policy and Europe’s energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Artemis R

  • Euro plunges to new 20-year low after Russian gas halt

    LONDON (Reuters) -The euro sank below $0.99 to a new 20-year low on Monday after Russia's halt to gas supplies down its main pipeline to Europe heightened fears about a deepening energy crisis across the region. The euro has been increasingly correlated with natural gas prices in recent months, with the former falling when prices of the energy source rise. Europe is scrambling to wean itself off Russian supplies and build up reserves before the cold winter months, but investors reckon the hit to its economy will be huge.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    At the moment, the Nasdaq Composite index is down around 28% from the high water mark it set last November. Now that we're in what most economists would call a bear market you might be thinking about tucking your tail between your legs and hiding under a piece of furniture. Remember, every steep market decline in history has been wiped away by subsequent bull markets.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Workday Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 10 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best blue chip stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry overview, take a look at the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy. A humanitarian crisis has been sparked by the conflict in Ukraine. The economic damage from the conflict is adding to inflation and […]

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Can Investors Trust This Dividend Stock's 8.3% Yield?

    Take tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), for example; the stock offers investors a whopping 8.3% yield, but why is Wall Street demanding such a high payout for owning shares? Here are three reasons investors can tap into Altria's fat dividend with confidence. Since Altria owns Marlboro, the country's most popular cigarette brand, you might guess its exposure to this decline would mean less revenue.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • CVS to buy Signify Health in $8 billion deal

    CVS Health Corp on Monday agreed to buy home healthcare services company Signify Health for about $8 billion in cash, a move that will enable one of the largest U.S. healthcare companies to provide further care management to patients in their homes. Healthcare companies like CVS have been expanding beyond managing health and pharmacy benefits with acquisitions of doctors groups and surgical centers in recent years. "We’ve been very clear about what we were looking for in expanding our health services, either be it primary care, provider enablement or in the home, and Signify Health clearly checks off two boxes: into the home and provider enablement," CVS CEO Karen Lynch said in an interview.

  • Oil’s OPEC+ Rally Fizzles as China Lockdowns Fan Demand Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell, with a post-OPEC+ meeting rally fizzling out, as traders weighed the group’s output cut as well as further lockdowns in China.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGlobal benchmark Brent fell be