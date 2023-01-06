U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.08
    +86.98 (+2.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,630.61
    +700.53 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,569.29
    +264.05 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.80
    +39.61 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.74
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.00
    +30.40 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.55 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0647
    +0.0123 (+1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2094
    +0.0183 (+1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0620
    -1.3300 (-1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,923.58
    +74.57 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.12
    +3.56 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

AMGEN AND BIOLABS LA AT THE LUNDQUIST INSTITUTE ANNOUNCE NAMMI THERAPEUTICS TO RECEIVE THE THIRD AMGEN GOLDEN TICKET

·5 min read

Biotherapeutics Company to Receive lab Space, Mentoring and Other Benefits

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and BioLabs LA at The Lundquist Institute today announced that Nammi Therapeutics has been awarded the third Amgen Golden Ticket in Southern California. Nammi Therapeutics will receive one year of lab space at BioLabs LA at The Lundquist Institute (TLI) as well as additional facility benefits and connections to Amgen's scientific and business leaders.

The Amgen Golden Ticket winner was chosen by a team of Amgen scientific leaders at a virtual pitch event. Five finalists pitched their business plans before Amgen's internal committee that evaluated the strength and novelty of their scientific rationale, subject matter expertise and business plan viability. This is the third Amgen Golden Ticket awarded to help accelerate life science startups in Southern California.

Perspectives on announcement:

  • "As we announce our third Southern California Golden Ticket winner, it's exciting to see how Amgen's partnership with BioLabs LA at The Lundquist Institute has already made an impact on scientific research in the greater Los Angeles area, helping to accelerate the growth and development of several life-science startups. We look forward to extending this opportunity to Nammi Therapeutics and their exciting work in immuno-oncology." – Alan Russell, Ph.D., vice president of Biologic Therapeutic Discovery at Amgen

  • "It has been an honor to work with BioLabs, the Lundquist Institute, and Amgen on the third consecutive Golden Ticket event. After witnessing the success of the first two award recipients (Karma Biotechnologies and Diadem Therapeutics), we cannot wait to see what progress this collaboration with Nammi Therapeutics drives next." – Lindsay Bourgeois, site director, BioLabs LA

  • "Nammi is honored to have been chosen as the winner of the Amgen-BioLabs Golden Ticket Award. The material support for our organization is very helpful and having the promise of the Nammi immuno-oncology platform technologies to improve the lives of cancer patients recognized by a leader in the field such as Amgen is even more rewarding. We look forward to working with Amgen and BioLabs as we advance our lead programs and grow our organization." – David R. Stover, Ph.D., president and CEO, Nammi Therapeutics

Amgen supports life science startups through Golden Ticket awards and affiliated engagement in other biotech innovation hubs, including San Francisco, Boston, Singapore and Toronto. Nammi Therapeutics is the 30th Golden Ticket winner since program inception in 2014.

About Amgen 
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2022, Amgen was named one of the "World's Best Employers" by Forbes and one of "America's 100 Most Sustainable Companies" by Barron's.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About The Lundquist Institute: Research with reach™
The Lundquist Institute is an engine of innovation with a global reach and a 69-year reputation of improving and saving lives. With its new medical research building, its state-of-the-art incubator, "BioLabs at The Lundquist," existing laboratory and support infrastructure, and the development of a new 15-acre business tech park, the Lundquist Institute serves as a hub for the Los Angeles area's burgeoning biotech scene. The research institute has over 100 principal investigators (PhDs, MDs, and MD/PhDs) working on more than 600 research studies, including therapies for numerous, and often fatal orphan diseases. Find out more at https://lundquist.org.

About BioLabs LA at The Lundquist Institute
Encompassing the entire third floor of The Lundquist Institute's new Medical Research Lab building, BioLabs LA offers shared lab facilities designed for high-potential, early-stage life since companies. BioLabs creates co-working communities that pair premium, fully equipped and supported lab and office space with unparalleled access for entrepreneurs to networking, industry partners, and capital. Find out more at https://www.biolabs.io/la.

About Nammi Therapeutics, Inc.
Nammi Therapeutics, Inc. is an immuno-oncology company based in Los Angeles that is developing platforms and products that selectively activate anti-tumor immunity within the tumor microenvironment while minimizing systemic activation.  By reducing systemic activation of the immune system, Nammi expects to improve safety and enhance the ability to combine multiple immune modulators. Nammi's lead product candidate, QXL138AM, is a Masked Immunocytokine (MIC) targeting a masked interferon to the tumor antigen, CD138. In addition to the MIC platform, Nammi has also developed a nanoparticle platform to deliver Immune Modulating Prodrugs (IMPs) using their Nammisome technology. Multiple Nammisome clinical candidates have also been selected for development. Find out more at www.NammiRX.com.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks 
Michael Strapazon, 805-313-5553 (media)

The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
Keith B. Hoffman, Ph.D., 310-974-9301, keith.hoffman@lundquist.org

BioLabs LA
Lindsay Bourgeois, 978-852-1081, lbourgeois@biolabs.io

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)
Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-and-biolabs-la-at-the-lundquist-institute-announce-nammi-therapeutics-to-receive-the-third-amgen-golden-ticket-301715686.html

SOURCE Amgen

Recommended Stories

  • Healthcare Stocks Had a Strong 2022. It Isn’t Too Late to Buy.

    Profits in the sector tend to be stable even if hard times hurt earnings elsewhere, so the current high inflation and rising rates, represent a chance for the shares to shine.

  • Amgen (AMGN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Amgen (AMGN) closed at $264.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.05% move from the prior day.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2023

    Biotechs that utilize gene editing -- a set of techniques allowing scientists to modify an organism's DNA -- have the potential to help revolutionize medicine by developing innovative treatments for otherwise incurable illnesses. Let's consider two biotechs looking to make use of gene editing to develop breakthrough therapies: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT).

  • First rocket launch from UK soil expected within days

    The first rocket launch from UK soil is expected within days after Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit said it planned to fly as soon as next week.

  • Genetics, Alzheimer's And AI — Why 2023 Could Be The Year For Biotech Stocks

    If there's one biotech area to watch in 2023, it's genetic medicine, like CRISPR. But other trends also point to a big year for biotech stocks.

  • Why Pfizer Is Pulling Back on Early-Stage Rare Disease Research, Selling Some Major Assets

    As part of the shift, the company may sell assets like its gene therapy facility in Durham and a cancer-focused R&D group in Denver.

  • Mystery of ancient dots and stripes on Europe's caves is solved

    For decades, researchers had suspected that the seemingly random dots and stripes on cave paintings across Europe contained a hidden meaning, yet they were unable to decipher them.

  • The secret ingredient in Roman concrete that means buildings can last for millennia

    The durability of Roman concrete, which has allowed structures such as the Pantheon in Rome to remain standing for nearly 2,000 years, has long baffled experts.

  • Foundational CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing patent granted to CVC in Canada

    ERS Genomics announced that its first Canadian patent, CA 2872241, with broad claims to compositions and methods of using CRISPR/Cas9 in humans, animals, plants, and microbes has been granted to the CVC group. CVC stands for University of California, University of Vienna, and Emmanuelle Charpentier and is the acronym used to describe the owners of what are commonly referred to as the UC Berkeley CRISPR patents. ERS, co-founded by Nobel Laureate Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, provides access to a br

  • Raytheon, Millennium get more funding for missile tracking satellites

    Through the Missile Track Custody program, the service plans to launch satellites to medium Earth orbit, where space sensors can observe a larger area.

  • Green comet will pass by Earth for first time since Neanderthals roamed Earth

    The green-colored comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), which was first discovered by astronomers in March 2022, will make its closest approach to Earth later in the month.

  • Study: Two-thirds of glaciers on track to disappear by 2100

    The world’s glaciers are shrinking and disappearing faster than scientists thought, with two-thirds of them projected to melt out of existence by the end of the century at current climate change trends, according to a new study. Mostly small but well-known glaciers are marching to extinction, study authors said. In an also unlikely worst-case scenario of several degrees of warming, 83% of the world’s glaciers would likely disappear by the year 2100, study authors said.

  • What Would It Take To Completely Decarbonize Jet Fuel?

    Arizona State University scientists found that silver grass could be the silver bullet solution to providing sufficient biomass feedstock to decarbonize the entire U.S. jet fuel industry

  • Amateur archaeologist decodes 20,000-year-old cave drawings across Europe, study says

    The cave drawings baffled researchers for years. Then a furniture restorer had an idea.

  • Microsoft partners with India space agency to work with startups

    Microsoft plans to collaborate with the Indian space agency to give Indian space tech startups free access to cloud tools, the two said Thursday, the latest in the U.S. tech giant’s attempts to deepen its ties with young firms in the South Asian market. As part of a memorandum of understanding that Microsoft has signed with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the firm will also provide space tech startups with go-to-market support and help them become enterprise ready, it said. Startups handpicked by ISRO will be onboarded to the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub platform, where they will receive free access to several tools and resources.

  • Comet last seen during the Ice Age will be visible over SC soon. Here’s when and how to watch

    Viewing this particular comet is a once in a lifetime event. Here’s how South Carolinians can see this cosmic spectacle.

  • Engineers Are Racing to Salvage a Cubesat That Launched With NASA's Moon Mission

    A mission to measure lunar water-ice on the Moon is in jeopardy after the cubesat failed to fire its engines shortly after launch. Time is now running out, as the team has until mid-January to fix the spacecraft’s thrusters and give it a second chance to enter lunar orbit.

  • Tech stocks soar as investor weigh signs of wage growth easing

    Technology stocks were soaring Friday amid a drop in Treasury yields after the latest employment report gave bullish investors hope that inflation is easing. Tech stocks were up 3% in late afternoon trading Friday, making information technology among the strongest performing sectors in the S&P 500, according to FactSet data, at last check. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 2.6% late afternoon, beating sharp gains for both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average . Meanwhile, the yield o

  • Cineworld Grapples With Box-Office Slump as It Seeks a Sale in Bankruptcy

    Bankrupt movie-theater chain Cineworld Group PLC said it continues to miss its box-office projections due to challenging market conditions as it gears up to sell itself out of chapter 11. Joshua Sussberg, a lawyer for U.K.-based Cineworld, owner of Regal Cinemas, told Judge Marvin Isgur of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday that the company’s restructuring effort since its bankruptcy filing in September has been hindered by the lackluster box-office performance. “The box office receipts have significantly and consistently underperformed expectations during these cases,” Mr. Sussberg said.

  • Citi has just cut its rating on U.S. stocks to underweight. Here’s why and what it prefers.

    Citi's global strategy team looked around the world and decided to cut its recommendation on the U.S. to underweight from overweight.