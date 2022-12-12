Amgen to Buy Horizon Therapeutics in $27.8 Billion Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Amgen Inc. agreed to buy Horizon Therapeutics Plc for about $27.8 billion in its biggest-ever acquisition, outlasting at least two other suitors for the developer of autoimmune-disease treatments.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Amgen will pay $116.50 a share in cash, the companies said in a statement Monday, for a premium of about 48% since Horizon Therapeutics disclosed on Nov. 29 that it was in early talks with three suitors. The announcement confirms an earlier report by Bloomberg News.

Horizon shares gained as much as 15% to $111.75 at the New York market open, their highest intraday level since April. Amgen’s were little changed.

With Horizon, Amgen is gaining a company that gets almost half of its $3.6 billion in annual sales from Tepezza, a treatment for a painful autoimmune condition called thyroid eye disease. Other top drugs include Krystexxa for chronic gout and Ravicti, a treatment for inborn urea disorders.

Emerging from the exhausting focus on Covid-19, big drugmakers are resuming their search for innovative therapies, especially for those that treat rare diseases and cancer. The deal for Horizon is the biggest in pharma since AstraZeneca Plc bought Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion in 2020.

“That AMGN is looking for larger deals is not surprising,” given expected erosion of its base business due to impending patent cliffs, Wolfe Research analyst Tim Anderson said in a note. “Most often it is companies with future holes to fill that do bigger deals.”

Horizon’s portfolio complements Amgen’s expertise in biologic drugs and inflammatory diseases, Amgen executives said on a conference call, saying the the deal will provide a sales boost, particularly globally.

Story continues

“We’ve admired Horizon’s success for some time and we’ve studied their business closely through time as well,” Amgen Chief Executive Officer Robert Bradway said. “And when presented with this opportunity, we were prepared to move quickly.”

Sanofi SA dropped out of the running for Horizon on Sunday, saying the price had gotten too high, following in the footsteps of a Johnson & Johnson unit earlier this month. The French drugmaker said the “transaction price expectations do not meet our value creation criteria.”

Outperformed Rivals

Thousand Oaks, California-based Amgen has far outperformed those rivals this year, with its stock rising 24% through Friday to a market value of about $149 billion. Amgen last month reported revenue and profit that beat analyst estimates as 11 drugs had record quarterly sales and the company kept operating expenses in check.

Amgen said the purchase of Horizon is expected to increase earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis, starting in 2024. It anticipates $500 million in annual pre-tax cost savings by the end of the third fiscal year after completion.

Amgen will fund the purchase with a $28.5 billion bridge credit facility from Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. This is the second time this year the banks have teamed up to advise and fund a large deal, following their work on Philip Morris International Inc.’s purchase of Swedish Match.

Horizon, which is traded on the Nasdaq exchange and headquartered in Dublin, has US operations in Deerfield, Illinois, and Rockville, Maryland.

--With assistance from Ike Swetlitz and Michelle F. Davis.

(Updates with shares in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.