JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

AMGEN TO HOST VIRTUAL BUSINESS REVIEW MEETING

·2 min read
In this article:
  • AMGN

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a virtual Business Review Meeting at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer, along with other members of Amgen's management team, will present a comprehensive review of the company's strategy, operations, pipeline, research capabilities and growth outlook. The Business Review Meeting will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected webcasts and presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given at certain investor and medical conferences, can be accessed on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com, under the Investors tab.

Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2021, Amgen was named one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work™ and one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world by Barron's.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Megan Fox, 805-447-1423 (media)
Michael Strapazon, 805-313-5553 (media)
Arvind Sood, 805-447-1060 (investors)

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-host-virtual-business-review-meeting-301475127.html

SOURCE Amgen

