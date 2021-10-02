U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0500
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,528.00
    +275.26 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Amgen And Kyowa Kirin Present Positive Late-Breaking Data From Phase 2 Study Of AMG 451/KHK4083 In Adult Patients With Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis At EADV Congress

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·13 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Study Met its Primary Objective of Demonstrating a Statistically Greater Improvement From Baseline in Eczema Area and Severity Index Score at 16 Weeks Versus Placebo

Patients Receiving AMG 451/KHK4083 Showed Statistically Greater Improvements in Additional Secondary Efficacy Endpoints Versus Placebo

AMG 451/KHK4083 Also Showed Progressive Improvement in Efficacy Beyond 16 Weeks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. and TOKYO, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (TSE:4151) today announced that positive data from a Phase 2 study of AMG 451/KHK4083 were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology 30th Virtual Congress on Oct. 2, 2021. AMG 451/KHK4083 is a potential first-in-class anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody in development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

The Phase 2, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial investigated the efficacy and safety of AMG 451/KHK4083 in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who were not adequately controlled with topical agents. The study met the primary objective, showing statistically greater improvements from baseline in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score at 16 weeks with all four subcutaneous doses of AMG 451/KHK4083 compared with placebo (600 mg every two weeks (Q2W) = -57.4%; 600 mg Q4W = -49.7%; 300 mg Q2W = -61.1%; 150 mg Q4W = -48.3% vs. placebo = -15%; P<0.001).

All treatment groups of patients receiving AMG 451/KHK4083 generally achieved improvements compared to placebo at week 16 for key secondary endpoints, such as achieving at least a 75% reduction from baseline in EASI score (EASI-75), an Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) score of 0 (clear) or 1 (almost clear) with at least 2-point reduction from baseline (IGA 0/1) and at least a 4-point reduction from baseline in pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) score (PNRS-4). Efficacy measures continued to improve after week 16 for all AMG 451/KHK4083 doses.

The most commonly reported adverse events that occurred in at least 5% of patients were pyrexia, nasopharyngitis, worsening of atopic dermatitis and chills. The events of pyrexia and chills were mild to moderate in intensity and did not lead to treatment discontinuations.

"The Phase 2 results are both positive and exciting. They show improvement across all 4 dose groups compared to placebo, and highlight the potential of OX40 antagonism to help patients," said the lead investigator of this study, Dr. Emma Guttman-Yassky, MD./PhD., system chair for the Department of Dermatology and Waldman Professor of Dermatology and Immunology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Director of the Center for Excellence in Eczema, and the Laboratory of Inflammatory Skin Diseases at Mount Sinai. "I hope that future clinical development data will further elucidate the significance and potential of AMG 451/KHK4083 in the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis."

"We are very pleased to present data from our Phase 2 study assessing the efficacy and safety of AMG 451/KHK4083 in chronic, recurrent, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis at the EADV congress," said Yoshifumi Torii, Ph.D., executive officer, vice president, head of R&D Division of Kyowa Kirin. "The results show inhibition and deletion of the OX40-expressing cells may provide an important new approach to treating moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, with the potential to help patients maintain responses."

"Atopic dermatitis affects nearly 30 million people a year and is known to have an extremely negative impact on patients' lives," said David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. "These data provide strong evidence of the potential of AMG 451/KHK4083 for patients, and we look forward to studying this treatment further in Phase 3 clinical trials, which we expect to begin in the first half of 2022."

About the AMG 451/KHK4083 Phase 2 Study
The Phase 2, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (NCT03703102) investigated the efficacy and safety of AMG 451/KHK4083 in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who were not adequately controlled with topical agents. The study randomized 274 patients in the U.S., Japan, Canada and Germany across four dose-ranging active treatment groups, which received subcutaneous AMG 451/KHK4083 (600mg Q2W, 600mg Q4W, 300mg Q2W, 150mg Q4W), and a comparator placebo arm.

The primary endpoint was percentage change from baseline in EASI score at week 16. Additional endpoints include achievement of ≥75% reduction (improvement) from baseline in EASI score, IGA score of 0 (clear) or 1 (almost clear) with ≥ 2 points reduction from baseline, and ≥ 4 points reduction from baseline in the pruritus numeric rating scale (NRS) score. Patients in the study were followed up to week 56.

The presentation slides are available on the EADV website: https://www.eadvcongress2021.org/.

Dr. Emma Guttman-Yassky is the lead investigator of the study and a paid consultant for the AMG 451/KHK4083 development by Kyowa Kirin.

About Atopic Dermatitis
Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes excessively dry, itchy skin that can be painful. Repeated scratching can cause the skin to thicken, harden or become vulnerable to infection. Atopic dermatitis is the most common form of eczema – affecting 1-3% of adults worldwide – and the prevalence is increasing. The disease typically manifests in childhood followed by other allergy symptoms.

About AMG 451/KHK4083
AMG 451/KHK4083 is an anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody engineered with Kyowa Kirin's patented POTELLIGENT® defucosylation technology to enhance its antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) activity. The initial AMG 451/KHK4083 antibody was discovered in collaboration between Kyowa Kirin US Research and La Jolla Institute for Immunology.

AMG 451/KHK4083 targets and inhibits the activity of the OX40 receptor expressed on the surface of activated effector T-cells, and has been shown to enhance the depletion of activated OX40+ T-cells by ADCC. It has been reported that effector T-cells expressing OX40 are present in the lesions of patients with atopic dermatitis and are critical in the disease pathophysiology.

Amgen and Kyowa Kirin Collaboration
On June 1, 2021, Amgen and Kyowa Kirin entered into an agreement to jointly develop and commercialize AMG 451/KHK4083. Under the terms of the agreement, Amgen will lead the development, manufacturing, and commercialization for AMG 451/KHK4083 for all markets globally, except Japan, where Kyowa Kirin will retain all rights. If approved, the companies will co-promote the asset in the United States and Kyowa Kirin has opt-in rights to co-promote in certain other markets including Europe and Asia.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.

About Kyowa Kirin
Kyowa Kirin strives to create and deliver novel medicines with life-changing value. As a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company with a more than 70-year heritage, we apply cutting-edge science including expertise in antibody research and engineering, to address the needs of patients and society across multiple therapeutic areas including Nephrology, Oncology, Immunology/Allergy and Neurology. Across our four regions – Japan, Asia Pacific, North America and EMEA/International – we focus on our purpose, to make people smile, and are united by our shared values of commitment to life, teamwork/Wa, innovation, and integrity. You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at: https://www.kyowakirin.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements on the outcome, benefits and synergies of collaborations, or potential collaborations, with any other company (including BeiGene, Ltd., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., or any collaboration to manufacture therapeutic antibodies against COVID-19), the performance of Otezla® (apremilast) (including anticipated Otezla sales growth and the timing of non-GAAP EPS accretion), the Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. acquisition, as well as estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes, effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, outcomes, progress, or effects relating to studies of Otezla as a potential treatment for COVID-19, and other such estimates and results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed below and more fully described in the Securities and Exchange Commission reports filed by Amgen, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Unless otherwise noted, Amgen is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those we project. Discovery or identification of new product candidates or development of new indications for existing products cannot be guaranteed and movement from concept to product is uncertain; consequently, there can be no guarantee that any particular product candidate or development of a new indication for an existing product will be successful and become a commercial product. Further, preclinical results do not guarantee safe and effective performance of product candidates in humans. The complexity of the human body cannot be perfectly, or sometimes, even adequately modeled by computer or cell culture systems or animal models. The length of time that it takes for us to complete clinical trials and obtain regulatory approval for product marketing has in the past varied and we expect similar variability in the future. Even when clinical trials are successful, regulatory authorities may question the sufficiency for approval of the trial endpoints we have selected. We develop product candidates internally and through licensing collaborations, partnerships and joint ventures. Product candidates that are derived from relationships may be subject to disputes between the parties or may prove to be not as effective or as safe as we may have believed at the time of entering into such relationship. Also, we or others could identify safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with our products, including our devices, after they are on the market.

Our results may be affected by our ability to successfully market both new and existing products domestically and internationally, clinical and regulatory developments involving current and future products, sales growth of recently launched products, competition from other products including biosimilars, difficulties or delays in manufacturing our products and global economic conditions. In addition, sales of our products are affected by pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny and reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers, including governments, private insurance plans and managed care providers and may be affected by regulatory, clinical and guideline developments and domestic and international trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment. Furthermore, our research, testing, pricing, marketing and other operations are subject to extensive regulation by domestic and foreign government regulatory authorities. Our business may be impacted by government investigations, litigation and product liability claims. In addition, our business may be impacted by the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities. If we fail to meet the compliance obligations in the corporate integrity agreement between us and the U.S. government, we could become subject to significant sanctions. Further, while we routinely obtain patents for our products and technology, the protection offered by our patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by our competitors, or we may fail to prevail in present and future intellectual property litigation. We perform a substantial amount of our commercial manufacturing activities at a few key facilities, including in Puerto Rico, and also depend on third parties for a portion of our manufacturing activities, and limits on supply may constrain sales of certain of our current products and product candidate development. An outbreak of disease or similar public health threat, such as COVID-19, and the public and governmental effort to mitigate against the spread of such disease, could have a significant adverse effect on the supply of materials for our manufacturing activities, the distribution of our products, the commercialization of our product candidates, and our clinical trial operations, and any such events may have a material adverse effect on our product development, product sales, business and results of operations. We rely on collaborations with third parties for the development of some of our product candidates and for the commercialization and sales of some of our commercial products. In addition, we compete with other companies with respect to many of our marketed products as well as for the discovery and development of new products. Further, some raw materials, medical devices and component parts for our products are supplied by sole third-party suppliers. Certain of our distributors, customers and payers have substantial purchasing leverage in their dealings with us. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of our products that implicate an entire class of products could have a material adverse effect on sales of the affected products and on our business and results of operations. Our efforts to collaborate with or acquire other companies, products or technology, and to integrate the operations of companies or to support the products or technology we have acquired, may not be successful. A breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our systems and our data. Our stock price is volatile and may be affected by a number of events. Global economic conditions may magnify certain risks that affect our business. Our business performance could affect or limit the ability of our Board of Directors to declare a dividend or our ability to pay a dividend or repurchase our common stock. We may not be able to access the capital and credit markets on terms that are favorable to us, or at all.

The scientific information discussed in this news release related to our product candidates is preliminary and investigative. Such product candidates are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and no conclusions can or should be drawn regarding the safety or effectiveness of the product candidates. Further, any scientific information discussed in this news release relating to new indications for our products is preliminary and investigative and is not part of the labeling approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the products. The products are not approved for the investigational use(s) discussed in this news release, and no conclusions can or should be drawn regarding the safety or effectiveness of the products for these uses.

CONTACT:
Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Michael Strapazon, 805-313-5553 (Media)
Trish Rowland, 805-447-5631 (Media)
Arvind Sood, 805-447-1060 (Investors)

Kyowa Kirin, Tokyo
Hiroki Nakamura (Global, Japan), +81-3-5205-7205
Lauren Walrath (North America), +1-646-526-4454
Stacey Minton (EMEA), +44 (0) 7769 65607

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)
Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)
Kyowa Kirin Logo (PRNewsfoto/Amgen)
Kyowa Kirin Logo (PRNewsfoto/Amgen)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-and-kyowa-kirin-present-positive-late-breaking-data-from-phase-2-study-of-amg-451khk4083-in-adult-patients-with-moderate-to-severe-atopic-dermatitis-at-eadv-congress-301391185.html

SOURCE Amgen

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 11.4% on Friday after rival drugmaker Merck (NYSE: MRK) released positive data for a new oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Merck said an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed its drug, known as molnupiravir, cut the risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50% for patients with mild or moderate cases of the disease. The healthcare giant intends to request Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment from the Food and Drug Administration based on its encouraging clinical trials results.

  • Merck Shouldn't Matter to the Nasdaq's Vaccine Stocks

    The stock market bounced back on Friday from weakness earlier in the week, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) didn't come close to regaining all its lost ground. As of 2:30 p.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was up about two-thirds of a percent, trailing the performance of other major market benchmarks. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were all sharply lower.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Novavax, and Vaxart Stocks Are Sinking Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down by 1.6% as of 11:20 a.m. EDT after having declined by as much as 3.1% earlier in the session. Pfizer's COVID vaccine partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), fared even worse, with its stock sliding by 11.9%. A couple of companies that have COVID-19 vaccine candidates that aren't on the market yet also felt the sting of the news from Merck and Ridgeback.

  • Merck COVID-19 pill success slams Moderna shares, shakes up healthcare sector

    Merck shares jumped as much as 12.3% and hit their highest level since February 2020 after data showed the company's pill molnupiravir https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01 could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. At the same time, shares of vaccine makers such as Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE were hit, with some analysts saying the promise of an oral drug that can be taken at home could change the public perception of risks associated with COVID-19. "We see modest perceived headwind to vaccine stocks such as MRNA (Moderna) if the market thinks people will be less afraid of COVID-19 and less inclined to get vaccines, if there is a simple pill that can treat COVID-19," Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in a client note.

  • Merck pill seen as 'huge advance,' raises hope of preventing COVID-19 deaths

    (Reuters) -An experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, according to data that experts hailed as a potential breakthrough in how the virus is treated. If it gets authorization, molnupiravir, which is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus, would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19. Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said they plan to seek U.S. emergency use authorization for the pill as soon as possible and to make regulatory applications worldwide.

  • Why Dynavax Technologies Stock Is Sliding Today

    Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX), a small-cap vaccine and immunotherapy company, is having another volatile day. The biotech's shares are on a wild ride yet again because of news from pharma titan Merck (NYSE: MRK). Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics reported that their oral antiviral pill slashed hospitalization rates in adult COVID-19 patients by half.

  • EyePoint Sets its Sights on Developing Treatments Improving the Lives of Eye Disease Sufferers

    Photo Credit: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Companies dedicated to improving the lives of the 2.2 billion people suffering from eye diseases are making incredible strides in developing new therapeutics. One of those companies, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), is progressing its pipeline – which is entirely focused on addressing the most serious disorders impacting eyesight – in part through the ongoing Phase 1 DAVIO trial of its proprietary EYP-1901. EYP-1901 is a potential twice-yearly

  • COVID-19 pill cuts hospitalizations and deaths in half, Merck says

    COVID-19 pill cuts hospitalizations and deaths in half, Merck says

  • WH: Merck pill 'good news,' vaccine still key

    Biden administration officials say a new pill that could provide an easier, effective way to treat COVID 19 is good news, while adding vaccination remains the key to controlling the pandemic. (Oct. 1)

  • Why Merck Stock Is Heating Up Today

    Pharma giant Merck (NYSE: MRK) saw its shares rise by a healthy 9% in premarket trading Friday morning. What's juicing Merck's stock price this morning? Ahead of the opening bell, the company announced that its oral antiviral medication molnupiravir -- developed in conjunction with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics -- cut the risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 by half.

  • Is Trevena Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    On Thursday, tiny King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based biotech Trevena (TRVN) released the data from an Imperial College London trial involving 30 patients enrolled in the proof-of-concept study of its TRV027 treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. "The results showed that TRV027 was well-tolerated and provided initial evidence of its potential to improve biomarker and clinical endpoints associated with COVID-19 disease severity and progression," reported Trevena, and patients treated with

  • Peninsula biotech looks to turn once-failed osteoporosis drug against rare disease

    A Bay Area company went on the hunt for a certain class of drugs that could level off calcium levels in both the blood and urine. Now it plans to take a drug into a late-stage clinical trial for people at risk of deadly kidney disease.

  • Will you be able to afford health care in retirement? 4 ways to keep costs low

    Health care in retirement is a big-ticket item. Some planning, good insurance choices, and an understanding of your conditions and coverage can help manage the costs.

  • BioNTech Starts New Cancer Vaccine Trial

    BioNTech, which developed a Covid-19 vaccine with Pfizer, has begun a trial of a personalized mRNA-based cancer vaccine in certain patients with high-risk colorectal cancer.

  • Fauci says new pill 'impressive' at keeping COVID patients alive and out of hospitals

    A new pill to treat COVID-19 has shown “impressive” results in clinical trials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a Friday briefing of the White House pandemic response team. The drug, molnupiravir, is an antiviral treatment developed by Merck in conjunction with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

  • Lab notes: Onconova completes $21M stock sale; Waypoint gets $1.7M investment

    This week's look at the Philadelphia region's life sciences industry includes a public stock sale, a private stock sale, a multimillion-dollar research grant and more. Here's the rundown: Onconova The Bucks County-based biopharmaceutical company raised $21 million in a public stock offering. Onconova (NASDAQ: ONTX) of Newtown sold 5 million shares of its common stock at $4.20 per share.

  • If You Notice This While Walking, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Study Says

    How well you're able to get around as you age can differ wildly from person to person. In many cases, how well you've taken care of your body and any injuries you've suffered can have a lasting impact on how you move. But according to one study, moving a certain way while walking could also be an indicator of your brain health and your risk of dementia. Read on to see what red flag you should be looking for the next time you step out.RELATED: If You Can't Hear While Doing This, Your Dementia Ris

  • One Major Side Effect of Drinking Almond Milk, Says Dietitian

    Almond milk has quickly become a staple in many households, especially as people continue to turn to dairy-free, plant-based alternatives in place of traditional cow's milk.In fact, almond milk happens to be the most popular non-dairy milk due, in part, to its pleasant texture and subtly nutty flavor. And that's no surprise, considering it's not only super versatile and tasty, but also low in calories, carbs, and fat.Despite all of the beverage's health benefits, though, it had a few drawbacks.

  • Eating Yogurt and Cheese May Be Good for Your Heart—Here's Why

    Those with heart issues—as well as those looking to boost heart health in general—are often advised to eat low-fat dairy products, but new research in PLOS Medicine suggests that may not be the only option.Researchers looked at 4,150 Swedish men and women in their early 60s, an age group considered high risk when it comes to cardiovascular health. Over the course of about 16 years, they supplied dietary data and heart events, as well as blood samples that allowed researchers to track their level

  • How four-person startup Luminopia is using TV to treat lazy eye 

    If you’re diagnosed with lazy eye -- otherwise known as amblyopia -- as a child, there are only a few options at your disposal. You can wear an eye patch, you can take eye drops or you can wear corrective lenses. Or, in the future (pending FDA clearance), you could watch TV.