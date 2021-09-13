U.S. markets closed

Amgen To Present At The 2021 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference

·2 min read
In this article:
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference at 11:45 a.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Peter H. Griffith, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. Live audio of the conference call will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given at certain investor and medical conferences, can be accessed on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for seven days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Megan Fox, 805-447-1423 (media)
Trish Rowland, 805-447-5631 (media)
Arvind Sood, 805-447-1060 (investors)

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-present-at-the-2021-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-global-healthcare-conference-301375658.html

SOURCE Amgen

