AMGEN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 versus comparable periods in 2020. Key results include:

For the fourth quarter, total revenues increased 3% to $6.8 billion in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by increased Other Revenue from the Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) COVID-19 manufacturing collaboration. Product sales decreased 1% globally for the fourth quarter.

For the full year, total revenues increased 2% to $26.0 billion driven by increased Other Revenue from the Lilly collaboration. Product sales for the full year were flat versus 2020 with 7% growth in unit volumes offset by a 7% decline in net selling price.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) increased 22% to $3.36 in the fourth quarter driven by increased revenues and lower weighted average shares outstanding. For the full year, GAAP EPS decreased 16% to $10.28 primarily driven by the write-off of $1.5 billion in acquired in-process research & development (acquired IPR&D) associated with our acquisition of Five Prime Therapeutics, partially offset by increased revenues.

Non-GAAP EPS increased 26% in the fourth quarter to $4.36, and increased 6% to $17.10 for the full year, driven by increased revenues, decreased other expense and the impact of fewer weighted average shares outstanding. Full year non-GAAP EPS was partially offset by higher operating expenses.

The Company generated $8.4 billion of free cash flow for the full year versus $9.9 billion in 2020. The decrease in 2021 was primarily driven by the monetization of interest rate swaps that occurred in 2020 and the timing of payments for sales incentives and discounts, as well as increased capital expenditures in 2021.

"We realized strong volume growth for many of our key products during last year," said Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer. "These products, combined with our many pipeline opportunities, position us well for long-term growth."

$Millions, except EPS, dividends paid per share and percentages

Q4 '21

Q4 '20

YOY Δ

FY '21

FY '20

YOY Δ Total Revenues

$ 6,846

$ 6,634

3%

$ 25,979

$ 25,424

2% GAAP Operating Income

$ 2,304

$ 2,008

15%

$ 7,639

$ 9,139

(16%) GAAP Net Income

$ 1,899

$ 1,615

18%

$ 5,893

$ 7,264

(19%) GAAP EPS

$ 3.36

$ 2.76

22%

$ 10.28

$ 12.31

(16%) Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 2,997

$ 2,728

10%

$ 12,424

$ 12,334

1% Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 2,461

$ 2,022

22%

$ 9,797

$ 9,479

3% Non-GAAP EPS

$ 4.36

$ 3.46

26%

$ 17.10

$ 16.07

6% Dividends Paid Per Share

$ 1.76

$ 1.60

10%

$ 7.04

$ 6.40

10%

References in this release to "non-GAAP" measures, measures presented "on a non-GAAP basis" and to "free cash flow" (computed by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow) refer to non-GAAP financial measures. Adjustments to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and other items are presented on the attached reconciliations. For comparability of results to the prior year, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS amounts for 2020 have been revised to reflect the update to our non-GAAP policy that excludes gains and losses on certain equity investments. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further discussion.

Product Sales Performance

Total product sales decreased 1% for the fourth quarter of 2021 versus the fourth quarter of 2020. Unit volumes grew 7% but were more than offset by lower net selling price and lower inventory levels. Product sales for the full year were flat versus 2020 with 7% growth in unit volumes offset by a 7% decline in net selling price. Full-year product sales in the U.S. declined 4%, with unit volumes increasing by 3% and net selling price declining by 6%. Full-year product sales outside the U.S. grew 12%, including 36% sales growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

During 2021 there has been a gradual recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with patient visits and diagnosis rates approaching pre-pandemic levels by early in the fourth quarter. Late in the year, the Omicron variant began to impact the healthcare sector. As a result, we have seen some shift back to virtual engagement by our field staff, delayed healthcare procedures, and variability in demand patterns.

General Medicine

Prolia sales increased 17% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and 18% for the full year. Prolia unit volumes grew 17% for the quarter and 15% for the full year driven by a year-over-year increase in both new and repeat patients. As of the fourth quarter of 2021, osteoporosis diagnosis levels are largely back to pre-COVID levels; however, there has been some volatility with the recent Omicron surge which could impact sales in 2022.





EVENITY sales increased 59% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and 51% for the full year. EVENITY unit volumes grew 57% for the quarter and 46% for the full year.





Repatha sales increased 8% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and 26% for the full year. Volume growth of 35% for the quarter and 40% for the full year was partially offset by lower net selling price, most significantly as a result of the increase in Medicare Part D patients receiving Repatha who entered the coverage gap, also known as the "doughnut hole." For 2021, Repatha remained the global proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) segment leader, with more than 1 million patients treated since launch.





Aimovig® (erenumab-aooe) sales decreased 13% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and 16% for the full year. Volume growth of 9% for the quarter and 12% for the full year was more than offset by lower net selling price. We recently published data from the HER-MES study, in which Aimovig showed superior tolerability and efficacy against topiramate and provided a significant reduction in monthly migraine days.

Inflammation

Otezla ® (apremilast) sales increased 2% year-over-year for both the fourth quarter and full year, with 8% volume growth over both periods being partially offset by lower net selling price and lower inventory levels. In the U.S., Otezla continued to maintain first-line share leadership in psoriasis for the fourth quarter of 2021. During the fourth quarter, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis across all severities. This expanded indication will extend Otezla's reach to an additional 1.5 million patients with mild-to-moderate psoriasis that can benefit from a systemic oral therapy.





Enbrel ® (etanercept) sales decreased 13% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and 11% for the full year, driven by declines in net selling price, unit volume and inventory levels. Year-over-year volume declined 1% in the fourth quarter, representing the third consecutive quarter of slowing volume declines. On a full year basis, Enbrel benefited from $254 million of favorable adjustments to estimated sales deductions. For 2022, we expect Enbrel's net selling price to decline.





We expect Otezla and Enbrel to follow the historical pattern of lower sales in the first quarter relative to subsequent quarters due to the impact of benefit plan changes, insurance reverification and increased co-pay expenses as U.S. patients work through deductibles.





AMGEVITA™ (adalimumab) sales increased 12% year-over-year for the fourth quarter, driven by 24% volume growth, and 33% for the full year, driven by 45% volume growth. Volume growth in both periods was partially offset by lower net selling price. In 2021, AMGEVITA continued to be the most prescribed adalimumab biosimilar in Europe.

Hematology-Oncology

LUMAKRAS ® /LUMYKRAS ® (sotorasib) generated $45 million of sales for the fourth quarter and $90 million for the full year. In the U.S., LUMAKRAS has been prescribed to approximately 2,000 patients by over 1,000 physicians in both academic and community settings. The large majority of the top clinical laboratories in the U.S. are now routinely reflecting KRAS G12C as an actionable mutation, and approximately 75% of patients with NSCLC are now being tested by their oncologists at diagnosis for the KRAS G12C mutation. LUMAKRAS has strong payer coverage in the U.S., with 90% of patients having formulary access. Outside the U.S., LUMYKRAS is currently approved in 35 countries and we are leveraging early access programs where available to enable patients in need to receive treatment without delay.





KYPROLIS ® (carfilzomib) sales increased 4% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and full year, driven by 3% and 4% volume growth, respectively.





XGEVA ® (denosumab) sales increased 9% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and 6% for the full year, driven by 9% volume growth in both periods, partially offset by lower net selling price. In addition, XGEVA benefited from favorable changes to estimated sales deductions in the fourth quarter.





Vectibix ® (panitumumab) sales increased 10% year-over-year for the fourth quarter, driven by volume growth, and 8% for the full year, driven by volume growth. Vectibix remains the anti-EGFR antibody of choice in all lines of colorectal cancer therapy. In the fourth quarter, volume growth benefited from shipments to Takeda, our partner in Japan.





Nplate ® (romiplostim) sales increased 24% year-over-year for the fourth quarter, primarily driven by 17% volume growth, and 21% for the full year, primarily driven by 15% volume growth.





BLINCYTO ® (blinatumomab) sales increased 28% year-over-year for the fourth quarter, driven by volume growth, and 25% for the full year, driven by volume growth.





MVASI sales increased 9% year-over-year for the fourth quarter, driven by 36% volume growth, and 46% for the full year, driven by 78% volume growth. Volume growth in both periods was partially offset by lower net selling price. In the U.S., MVASI continues to hold leading volume share with 49% of the bevacizumab segment in the quarter. Going forward, we expect that continued worldwide volume growth will be more than offset by declines in net selling price driven by increased competition and Average Selling Price (ASP) erosion.





KANJINTI® (trastuzumab-anns) sales decreased 12% year-over-year for the fourth quarter, driven by declines in net selling price and volume, partially offset by favorable changes to estimated sales deductions. Sales increased 1% for the full year, driven by 36% volume growth, largely offset by lower net selling price. In the U.S., KANJINTI continues to hold leading volume share with 41% of the trastuzumab segment for the fourth quarter. Going forward, we expect volume declines and continued net selling price deterioration driven by increased competition and ASP erosion.

Established Products

Total sales of our established products, which include Neulasta® (pegfilgrastim), NEUPOGEN® (filgrastim), EPOGEN® (epoetin alfa), Aranesp® (darbepotein alfa), Parsabiv® (etelcalcetide), and Sensipar®/Mimpara™ (cinacalcet), decreased 27% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and decreased 25% for the full year, primarily driven by volume declines and lower net selling price. In the fourth quarter, the published Average Selling Price for Neulasta in the U.S. declined 38% year-over-year and 10% quarter-over-quarter. Going forward, we expect additional net price and volume erosion across this portfolio of products.

Product Sales Detail by Product and Geographic Region

$Millions, except percentages

Q4 '21

Q4 '20

YOY Δ



US

ROW

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL Prolia®

$ 581

$ 292

$ 873

$ 749

17% EVENITY®

101

42

143

90

59% Repatha®

136

137

273

253

8% Aimovig®

88

2

90

104

(13%) Otezla®

520

110

630

617

2% Enbrel®

1,082

26

1,108

1,272

(13%) AMGEVITA™

—

115

115

103

12% LUMAKRAS®/LUMYKRAS®

40

5

45

—

* KYPROLIS®

189

95

284

272

4% XGEVA®

373

172

545

502

9% Vectibix®

92

151

243

221

10% Nplate®

162

120

282

227

24% BLINCYTO®

77

55

132

103

28% MVASI®

209

95

304

280

9% KANJINTI®

125

14

139

158

(12%) Neulasta®

299

52

351

536

(35%) NEUPOGEN®

15

16

31

46

(33%) EPOGEN®

128

—

128

133

(4%) Aranesp®

128

234

362

375

(3%) Parsabiv®

43

26

69

172

(60%) Sensipar®/Mimpara™

2

16

18

45

(60%) Other products**

61

45

106

76

39% Total product sales

$ 4,451

$ 1,820

$ 6,271

$ 6,334

(1%)





















* Change in excess of 100%



















** Other products includes Corlanor®, GENSENTA, IMLYGIC®, AVSOLA®, Bergamo, and RIABNI™

$Millions, except percentages

FY '21

FY '20

YOY Δ



US

ROW

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL Prolia®

$ 2,150

$ 1,098

$ 3,248

$ 2,763

18% EVENITY®

331

199

530

350

51% Repatha®

557

560

1,117

887

26% Aimovig®

313

4

317

378

(16%) Otezla®

1,804

445

2,249

2,195

2% Enbrel®

4,352

113

4,465

4,996

(11%) AMGEVITA™

—

439

439

331

33% LUMAKRAS®/LUMYKRAS®

82

8

90

—

* KYPROLIS®

736

372

1,108

1,065

4% XGEVA®

1,434

584

2,018

1,899

6% Vectibix®

347

526

873

811

8% Nplate®

566

461

1,027

850

21% BLINCYTO®

278

194

472

379

25% MVASI®

826

340

1,166

798

46% KANJINTI®

479

93

572

567

1% Neulasta®

1,514

220

1,734

2,293

(24%) NEUPOGEN®

101

67

168

225

(25%) EPOGEN®

521

—

521

598

(13%) Aranesp®

537

943

1,480

1,568

(6%) Parsabiv®

150

130

280

716

(61%) Sensipar®/Mimpara™

6

78

84

288

(71%) Other products**

202

137

339

283

20% Total product sales

$ 17,286

$ 7,011

$ 24,297

$ 24,240

—%





















* Change in excess of 100%



















** Other products includes Corlanor®, GENSENTA, IMLYGIC®, AVSOLA®, Bergamo, and RIABNI™

Operating Expense, Operating Margin and Tax Rate Analysis

On a GAAP basis:

Total Operating Expenses decreased 2% year-over-year for the fourth quarter. For the full year, Total Operating Expenses increased 13% primarily driven by the acquisition of Five Prime Therapeutics. Cost of Sales margin increased 2.2 percentage points in the fourth quarter primarily driven by product mix, including COVID-19 antibody shipments to Lilly and profit share. The impact of these product mix changes was partially offset by lower manufacturing cost. For the full year, Cost of Sales margin increased 1.2 percentage points, primarily driven by product mix, including COVID-19 antibody shipments to Lilly, profit share and royalties, partially offset by lower amortization expense from acquisition-related assets and lower manufacturing cost. Research & Development (R&D) expenses increased 10% in the fourth quarter primarily due to higher research and early pipeline spend related to recent business development activities for Generate Biomedicines and Arrakis Therapeutics. For the full year, R&D expenses increased 15% driven by a licensing-related expense from our collaboration with Kyowa Kirin Co. and higher spend in research and early pipeline, including other business development activities. Acquired IPR&D expenses in 2021 were driven by the Five Prime Therapeutics acquisition. Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 20% in the fourth quarter driven by lower spend for marketed products. For the full year, SG&A expenses decreased 6% driven by lower spend for marketed products and lower general and administrative expenses.

Operating Margin as a percentage of product sales increased 5.0 percentage points in the fourth quarter to 36.7%, and decreased 6.3 percentage points for the full year to 31.4%.

Tax Rate decreased 3.1 percentage points in the fourth quarter and increased 1.4 percentage points for the full year. The fourth quarter tax rate decrease is primarily driven by current year favorable items and change in earnings mix partially offset by the non-deductible IPR&D expense arising from the acquisition of Five Prime Therapeutics. The full year tax rate increase is primarily driven by the non-deductible IPR&D expense arising from the acquisition of Five Prime Therapeutics partially offset by earnings mix and adjustments to prior year tax liabilities.

On a non-GAAP basis:

Total Operating Expenses decreased 1% in the fourth quarter and increased 4% for the full year. Cost of Sales margin increased 2.4 percentage points in the fourth quarter primarily due to product mix, including COVID-19 antibody shipments to Lilly and profit share, partially offset by lower manufacturing cost. For the full year, Cost of Sales margin increased 2.5 percentage points primarily due to product mix, including COVID-19 antibody shipments to Lilly, profit share and royalties, partially offset by lower manufacturing cost. R&D expenses increased 11% in the fourth quarter primarily due to higher research and early pipeline spend related to recent business development activities for Generate Biomedicines and Arrakis Therapeutics. For the full year, R&D expenses increased 5% driven by higher spend in research and early pipeline, including business development activities. SG&A expenses decreased 19% in the fourth quarter driven by lower spend for marketed products. For the full year, SG&A expenses decreased 7% driven by lower spend for marketed products and lower general and administrative expenses.

Operating Margin as a percentage of product sales increased 4.7 percentage points in the fourth quarter to 47.8%, and increased 0.2 percentage points to 51.1% for the full year.

Tax Rate decreased 3.0 percentage points in the fourth quarter and decreased 0.7 percentage points for the full year. The fourth quarter tax rate decrease was primarily driven by net favorable items partially offset by a change in earnings mix. The full year tax rate decrease is primarily driven by net favorable items.

$Millions, except percentages

GAAP

Non-GAAP



Q4 '21

Q4 '20

YOY Δ

Q4 '21

Q4 '20

YOY Δ Cost of Sales

$ 1,718

$ 1,597

8%

$ 1,096

$ 959

14% % of product sales



27.4%



25.2%

2.2 pts.



17.5%



15.1%

2.4 pts. Research & Development

$ 1,348

$ 1,229

10%

$ 1,319

$ 1,185

11% % of product sales



21.5%



19.4%

2.1 pts.



21.0%



18.7%

2.3 pts. Selling, General & Administrative

$ 1,425

$ 1,773

(20%)

$ 1,434

$ 1,762

(19%) % of product sales



22.7%



28.0%

(5.3) pts.



22.9%





27.8%

(4.9) pts. Other

$ 51

$ 27

89%

$ —

$ —

NM Total Operating Expenses

$ 4,542

$ 4,626

(2%)

$ 3,849

$ 3,906

(1%)

















































Operating Margin

























operating income as % of product sales



36.7%



31.7%

5.0 pts.



47.8%



43.1%

4.7 pts.